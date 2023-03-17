3rd Mobilization Support Group Supports Joint Pacific Mission Readiness Center Rotation 23-02

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK - The 3rd Mobilization Support Group (MSG) is providing critical support to the Joint Pacific Mission Readiness Center (JPMRC) Rotation 23-02, from March 9-26. This support includes the integration of over 3,000 multi-national and multi-component Soldiers into an operation occurring in a high latitude climate during winter.



The JPMRC Rotation is a vital exercise that enhances the readiness and interoperability of U.S. and allied forces across the Indo-Pacific Theater. Integrating Soldiers from different nations and service components is challenging, and more so in a harsh winter environment.



To address these challenges, the 3 rd MSG committed its headquarters and the 3301st Mobilization Support Battalion (MSB) to execute comprehensive support operations to exercise. This includes theater entry, accountability, housing and life support, as well as coordinating theater specific training, such as cold weather survival training.



“The 3rd MSG is committed to providing the highest level of support to our foreign partners and the joint forces participating in JPMRC Rotation 23-02. I’m confident that our integration of these forces will contribute to the success of the exercise,” said Col. Chris Nagelvoort, 3rd MSG Commander.



In addition to supporting this exercise, a first of its kind for the 9 th Mission Support Command, the 3 rd MSG is being evaluated as a force provider for future missions in the Indo-Pacific Theater, further strengthening U.S. Army Reserve participation in U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s training exercises.



Historically, the 3 rd MSG has focused on reserve component mobilization operations in Hawaii. To meet the increased deployment demands for U.S. forces into the Indo-Pacific Theater, the unit is branching out into more expeditionary focused missions supporting all components and services, serving as the link between reserve component specializations and active component flexibility.



