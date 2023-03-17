TRANSCOM SEL visits ‘Mighty 97th’

U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Donald O. Myrick, U.S. Transportation Command senior enlisted leader, visited Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 13-14, 2023, to meet Airmen and experience the “Mighty 97th” mission and capabilities firsthand.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 97th Air Mobility Wing command chief, said Myrick’s visit to AAFB serves his role well as the principal advisor to senior leaders on matters concerning joint force integration, readiness, professional development, and effective utilization of the workforce.



"Having such an esteemed strategic leader visit Mobility's Hometown is an honor," said Flores. "Field commanders and the joint force need the airpower that Altus provides, so giving Airmen the opportunity to show off what makes us great while reaffirming confidence and building direct relationships that support combatant commanders is absolutely priceless."



During his visit, Myrick met the base’s all-civilian aircraft maintenance team, visited several squadrons, talked with group commanders and held discussions with Airmen of all ranks to learn more about the base’s mission to train exceptional mobility Airmen.



“Altus’ Airmen comprised of USAF military and government civilian personnel are critical to provide the capability needed to sustain the joint force,” said Myrick. “The talent, skill, and dedication displayed here are second to none. This training mission underscores the significance of the Mobility Air Force’s role in projecting power at a time and place of our choosing.”

