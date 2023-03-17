An opportunity to do life better together: JBER rolls out Joint Newcomers Orientation

Photo By Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez | Dallas Norman, Military and Family Readiness Center military family life counselor,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez | Dallas Norman, Military and Family Readiness Center military family life counselor, speaks to newcomers during orientation at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2023. Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson offers incoming team members a three-day Joint Orientation Course put on by the Military and Family Readiness Center and introduces Arctic Warriors to the installation while equipping them with information, resources and contacts needed to set them up for success in the face of everything JBER and Alaska have to offer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Permanent changes of station provide service members and families new opportunities, but they also provide a new set of challenges and even risks.



Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson offers incoming team members a three-day Joint Newcomers Orientation Course put on by the Military and Family Readiness Center, which introduces Arctic Warriors to the installation while equipping them with information, resources and contacts needed to set them up for success in the face of everything JBER and Alaska have to offer. The course, which runs every Monday through Wednesday, has been overhauled with more of a joint service overlay.



“Come prepared to be awed by this beautiful base and very military-friendly state,” said Christie Rodriguez, MFRC director. “Amid this region of Southcentral Alaska are picturesque, majestic snow-capped mountains, lakes, rivers, glaciers, and plenty of wildlife. We are incredibly excited you are here and want to help you and your family get settled in Alaska as smoothly as possible.”



A joint newcomers briefing facilitates unity through shared mission and common experience. It also helps personnel understand different names of available programs and resources across the installation which directly impact the ability to respond in support of friends, co-workers and neighbors when they need it most.



“PCS moves are stressful - whether you’re a service member, civilian, or an accompanying family member,” Rodriguez said. “We want to provide the resources, information, and streamlined processes so those who are new to JBER are set up for success as soon as they arrive. Our installation boasts personnel from all service branches who share this amazing community here at JBER. After all, it’s all about the people.”



All newcomers to JBER must attend the next available newcomers briefings to avoid military or travel pay inconsistencies. Attendance is mandatory for U.S. Air Force, Army and Space Force service members, recommended for civilian employees, and strongly encouraged for spouses to provide a wealth of information to make your assignment on JBER a success.



“The biggest thing I always tell our Airmen and Soldiers is that I don’t want them to do life alone. I think this restructuring is healthy and more in line with what it means to be a joint team,” said Mia Carson, MFRC work-life specialist and Joint Newcomer Orientation facilitator. “The part I love is that it’s an opportunity for us to do life better together and ensure we don’t leave any Airman or Soldier behind as we carry on our great mission here.”



Day one: Occurs Mondays at 9 a.m. in the Richardson Education Center (Building 7, 4th Street, JBER-Richardson), with the exception of federal holidays, family days/days of no scheduled activities, or in the case of base closure due to weather.



Day two and three: A JBER newcomers briefing for Air and Space Force members is held at the Elmendorf Education Center (4109 Bullard Ave, JBER-Elmendorf) Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. Days two and three are specific to Air and Space Force service members (mandatory) and their spouses (strongly encouraged). Civilian employees and their spouses are recommended to attend.



One of the briefings during the course addresses potential wildlife concerns and teaching safety measures for potential earthquakes, rockslides, extreme temperatures and volcanoes.



“Ensuring we have the knowledge and resources to enjoy Anchorage safely has been beneficial,” said U.S. Army Pfc. Khaliq Foxworth, an incoming infantryman with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division. “It’s my first week in Alaska, and I’m a big hunter, so getting familiar with all the hunting and fishing regulations and where to go to participate has been great. I’m ready to start my journey here.”



Some of the biggest changes to the course include new two-day Air and Space Force briefings which provide a complete process for service members, civilian employees, and spouses to gain more branch-specific information and complete mandatory processes.



The 673d Comptroller Squadron has streamlined their procedures to provide in-person support to complete all travel vouchers during day three, in response to challenges members were facing with pay and entitlements upon arrival.



Comprehensive housing briefs include information for on- and off-base options. Previously members were securing housing lacking critical info to secure adequate housing. The new process works to more thoroughly address these concerns.



Beginning March 28, every last Tuesday of the month will include an information fair of on and off base resources pertinent to newly arrived families and members.



The sponsorship program also plays a key role in a member’s success. Sponsors provide information about the base and local area to help members and families navigate all stages of their move. They can assist with anything from housing to in-processing. Contact your gaining unit to be assigned a sponsor. If PCS is within 30 days and contact with a sponsor has not been established, call the MFRC at 907-552-4943 or 907-384-1517 for support.



For more info, contact the customer service help desk at 673cpts.helpdesk@us.af.mil, or call the help line at 907-552-9940. To register for the next Newcomers Orientation, visit https://tockify.com/jbermfrc/.