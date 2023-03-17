Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fallen Warrior: Sgt. James Locker

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Courtesy Story

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember Sgt. James Locker, 37th Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Squadron member.

    Locker joined the Air Force straight out of high school and pursued becoming a pararescueman. He was assigned to the 37th Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Squadron that operated out of Da Nang Air Base, South Vietnam.

    On June 9, 1968, he was aboard a Sikorsky Sea King Search and Rescue Helicopter on a search and rescue mission for a downed A-4 pilot in Salavan Province, Laos.

    While attempting the rescue, the aircraft was struck by enemy fire and exploded. An active enemy presence prevented searchers from recovering his remains at the time.

    On February 14, 2003, his remains were recovered and sent back to U.S. soil.

    The Locker House located here on Keesler Air Force Base is named in his honor.

    Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

    Fallen Warrior
    Keesler Air Force Base

