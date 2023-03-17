Wright-Patterson “steps forward’ for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base continues to focus on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault.



Wright-Patt’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team has numerous events planned for the base community, including seminars, exhibits, a blood drive, bowling and various outreach displays around the installation with free promotional items.



This year’s theme is “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” The slogan is a call to action for individuals at all levels within the Department of Defense to use their personal strength in a way that bolsters prevention, increases reporting and promotes advocacy for a safer military community.



“The SAPR office strives for our community to be aware of our resources, and April’s SAAPM activities provide a great opportunity for that,” said Lydia Leasher, installation sexual assault response coordinator. “We operate to believe, educate and advocate for our clients and the community that we work with and empower those around us. Even though our awareness efforts are a yearlong endeavor, we enjoy coordinating multiple events for individuals to gain access to our information during this awareness month.”



The SAPR team will host six events featuring key leaders across Wright-Patterson AFB. The events are open to the base community:



Throughout April--Denim Drive: In honor of Denim Day and Sexual Assault Awareness, a denim drive will provide donations to the Airman’s Attic. Donation bins will be stationed at multiple locations across base, such as the commissary, Exchange, shoppettes, Pitsenbarger Dining Facility, Wright-Patt Club, gyms, bowling alley and each SAAPM event.



April 3, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.--SAPR Serves: SAPR staff will be guest servers during lunch at Pitsenbarger Dining Facility. SAPR will distribute swag and be available to answer questions.



April 4--“What Were You Wearing” display (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Combating Trafficking in Persons seminar (two sessions) at USO: The CTiP seminar will have two sessions April 4. The first is 10 to 11 a.m. while the second is 1 to 2 p.m. Attendees will learn about sexual assault and human trafficking and have time to ask questions with a subject matter expert.



If you would like to anonymously share your story for the “What Were You Wearing” display, fill out the SAPR office Google form with your testimonial by March 31 using the QR code or going to https://forms.gle/XcMn45zi6CvWsWG56. You can also reach out directly to the SAPR office, and any conversation will be completely confidential. *The Google form must be accessed from an off-network computer.



April 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.--Commissary awareness table/swag giveaway: Swing by the commissary during your lunch break and meet the SAPR staff.



April 25, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.--Snacks with SAPR Blood Drive at USO: SAPR team is collaborating with the 88th Medical Group’s Armed Services Blood Program. Make an appointment: www.militarydonor.com/mobile/index.cfm?group=op&step=2&opid=103394&opidh=BCEF16B

46463E46719BBC5324541DFF0&idt=44951.1937153.



April 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.--Strike out Assault at Kittyhawk Lanes, Area A, WPAFB. The base population is welcome to participate in this free event.



These events aim to promote and highlight acts that bolster prevention, increase reporting and promote advocacy for a safer workplace community.



The 88th Air Base Wing will share event coverage and spotlights on its official social media platforms throughout the month as well.



For questions about Wright-Patt's Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month activities, contact the SAPR office at 937-257-7272.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 11:00 Story ID: 440641 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wright-Patterson “steps forward’ for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Brian Dietrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.