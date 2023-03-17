FORT LEE, Va. -- More than 60 members of the 54th Quartermaster Company returned to Fort Lee from a six-month deployment to various locations in Southwest Asia. Upon returning to the installation, the troops were met by family members, members of leadership and fellow Soldiers at Memorial Chapel. The 54th, an element of the 10th Transportation Battalion headquartered at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, is one of only two deployable units located at Fort Lee. It last completed an overseas deployment in 2016.
This work, Sentinels return to Fort Lee after six-month deployment to Southwest Asia, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
