Sentinels return to Fort Lee after six-month deployment to Southwest Asia

Photo By Terrance Bell | Members of the 54th Quartermaster Company enter Memorial Chapel’s Family Life Center...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | Members of the 54th Quartermaster Company enter Memorial Chapel’s Family Life Center after deboarding buses that traveled from Chambers Field at Naval Station Norfolk March 17. Sixty-six members of the unit returned to Fort Lee following a six-month tour of duty at various locations in Southwest Asia. (photo by T. Anthony Bell) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. -- More than 60 members of the 54th Quartermaster Company returned to Fort Lee from a six-month deployment to various locations in Southwest Asia. Upon returning to the installation, the troops were met by family members, members of leadership and fellow Soldiers at Memorial Chapel. The 54th, an element of the 10th Transportation Battalion headquartered at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, is one of only two deployable units located at Fort Lee. It last completed an overseas deployment in 2016.