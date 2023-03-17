Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sentinels return to Fort Lee after six-month deployment to Southwest Asia

    Sentinels return to Fort Lee after six-month deployment to Southwest Asia

    Photo By Terrance Bell | Members of the 54th Quartermaster Company enter Memorial Chapel’s Family Life Center...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, Va. -- More than 60 members of the 54th Quartermaster Company returned to Fort Lee from a six-month deployment to various locations in Southwest Asia. Upon returning to the installation, the troops were met by family members, members of leadership and fellow Soldiers at Memorial Chapel. The 54th, an element of the 10th Transportation Battalion headquartered at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, is one of only two deployable units located at Fort Lee. It last completed an overseas deployment in 2016.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 10:28
    Story ID: 440639
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentinels return to Fort Lee after six-month deployment to Southwest Asia, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Sentinels return to Fort Lee after six-month deployment to Southwest Asia
    Sentinels return to Fort Lee after six-month deployment to Southwest Asia
    Sentinels return to Fort Lee after six-month deployment to Southwest Asia
    Sentinels return to Fort Lee after six-month deployment to Southwest Asia
    Sentinels return to Fort Lee after six-month deployment to Southwest Asia
    Sentinels return to Fort Lee after six-month deployment to Southwest Asia
    Sentinels return to Fort Lee after six-month deployment to Southwest Asia
    Sentinels return to Fort Lee after six-month deployment to Southwest Asia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    logistics
    deployment
    cascom
    7th TBX
    Fort-Lee-News-2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT