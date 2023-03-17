Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space commandant team talks space with young students

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Story by Dottie White 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The Space and Missile Defense Office of the Commandant visited Venetucci Elementary School March 8 to speak with students about the importance of Space and STEM in everyday life. Lt. Col. Mike Smith, Master Sgt. Kacee Love and Theresa Baht spoke with students in K-5 about the impacts satellites and space research have on the civilian sector as well as military applications. Topics included missile defense, global positioning system and communication abilities. The visit nested well with Venetucci Elementary's AVID (Advancement via Individual Determination) approach to learning, by emphasizing the many space domain careers available to students that persevere and push their limits.

    Smith addresses students
    Smith and Love address students
    Smith talks space with students
    Space opportunities
    Love displays constellations
    Career opportunities

    Space and Missile Defense School
    Venetucci Elementary School
    Space and Missile Defense Office of the Commandant
    Space and STEM

