The Space and Missile Defense Office of the Commandant visited Venetucci Elementary School March 8 to speak with students about the importance of Space and STEM in everyday life. Lt. Col. Mike Smith, Master Sgt. Kacee Love and Theresa Baht spoke with students in K-5 about the impacts satellites and space research have on the civilian sector as well as military applications. Topics included missile defense, global positioning system and communication abilities. The visit nested well with Venetucci Elementary's AVID (Advancement via Individual Determination) approach to learning, by emphasizing the many space domain careers available to students that persevere and push their limits.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 12:37
|Story ID:
|440630
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space commandant team talks space with young students, by Dottie White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
