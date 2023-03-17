Space commandant team talks space with young students

Courtesy Photo | The Space and Missile Defense Office of the Commandant team details space career...... read more read more

Courtesy Photo | The Space and Missile Defense Office of the Commandant team details space career opportunities for students during a visit to Venetucci Elementary School March 8. Lt. Col. Mike Smith, Master Sgt. Kacee Love and Theresa Baht spoke with students in K-5 about the impacts satellites and space research have on the civilian sector as well as military applications. Topics included missile defense, global positioning system and communication abilities. The visit nested well with Venetucci Elementary's AVID (Advancement via Individual Determination) approach to learning, by emphasizing the many space domain careers available to students that persevere and push their limits. see less | View Image Page