NAVWAR Seeking Applicants for Department of Defense’s New HBCU/MSI Scholarship for Service Program

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) is currently accepting applications for the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Serving Institutions (HBCU/MSI) Scholarship for Service (S4S) Program. The deadline is March 31.



This brand-new program across the Department of Defense (DoD), piloted by NAVWAR, is an effort to encourage research and educational partnerships between HBCU/MSIs and government defense organizations. Like the NAVWAR HBCU/MSIs Data and Cyber Internship program, NAVWAR is prioritizing supporting young graduates by providing unparalleled hands-on experience and mentorship from Navy STEM professionals along with financial assistance.



“We are honored that NAVWAR is the first in the DoD to pilot this fantastic program alongside NPS,” said NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Doug Small. “By investing in the next generation of world-class talent and cultivating relationships with HBCU/MSIs, we are embracing the diversity that makes us a better and more inclusive team. I look forward to seeing what participants of this program will achieve as part of the One NAVWAR family.”



A two-year graduate program funded by the DoD, the S4S Program allows competitively selected recent undergraduates from HBCU/MSIs to pursue their master's degrees in a variety of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields relevant to the DoD. With tuition, salary and travel all covered by the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, this comprehensive program seeks to provide as much support as possible for the entire duration.



Applicants must be U.S. citizens and eligible to receive a security clearance. Candidates must also be a recent graduate from an accredited four-year academic institution deemed as a HBCU or MSI by the U.S. Department of Education with a field of study in STEM.



There are multiple stages in the S4S program, with participants first reporting to the Naval Information Warfare Centers (NIWCs) for onboarding in August 2023. Afterwards, the participants transition to NPS in Monterey, Calif. in September for fall quarter to complete their studies for a master’s degree. Candidates will round out the remainder of the program finishing their thesis at their identified NIWC. Upon completion of the program, graduates have a service commitment to work at their respective NIWC for three years, with a salary commensurate with their masters-level experience. Locations include:



• NIWC Atlantic

• Charleston, S.C.

• New Orleans, La.

• Norfolk, Va.

• NIWC Pacific

• San Diego, Calif.



“I am excited to see how this program will grow in the future and how many successful participants will continue their DoD careers as a result of this significant opportunity,” said Sharmeka Speights, human resources director at NIWC Pacific. “This Scholars program will help institutionalize inclusion and diversity within NAVWAR and the DoD as a whole and is a tremendous opportunity to support HBCU/MSI graduates to provide them with employment and mentorship as they earn their STEM master’s degrees.”



Eligible candidates can apply at this link, with applications closing March 31. Reach out to NAVWAR_NPS_SCHOLAR_PROGRAM@US.NAVY.MIL for any questions or concerns.



