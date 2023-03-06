Corps continues spring drawdowns in the Red River of the North basin

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, next week will begin the process of lowering Homme Dam, near Park River, North Dakota, to prepare for spring snowmelt.



The pool elevation at Homme Dam is currently at 1,078 feet. Drawdown of this reservoir will begin on Monday, March 20. The release from the reservoir will increase to 45 cubic feet per second. The reservoir will be lowered to a target elevation of 1,064 feet by mid-April if weather conditions allow.



Additionally, the Corps plans to hold the elevation of Lake Ashtabula, located near Valley City, North Dakota, at the current elevation of 1,257 feet until the snow melt begins.



In late February, the Corps began releasing additional water from other Red River basin dams, including Reservation Dam, White Rock Dam and Orwell Dam. (More info: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/3312647/corps-begins-spring-drawdowns-in-the-red-river-of-the-north-basin/)



As a result of the changes, the surrounding water levels may change with little or no warning. The public is urged to use caution near the water, especially when going out on the ice upriver and downriver from the dams.



Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US