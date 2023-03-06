Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont Hosts First Guard Gaming Event

    Aimen Participate in Air Force Gaming Event on Base

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri 

    158th Fighter Wing

    BURLINGTON, Vt. - The Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing is the first Air National Guard base to host Air Force Gaming. Airmen and civilians from across the wing met during the week of March 7-10 to highlight their competitive gaming skills and to build morale while they were at it.

    "It has been massively positive,” said Staff Sgt. Trevor LaPierre, a maintainer with the 158th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group, and official Air Force Gaming Base Ambassador. “The command team seems to love the environment we've created and the vision we have for the type of community we want to build.”

    LaPierre helped create and organize the event. He said that Airmen on base have communicated that this is exactly the type of thing we've been missing on base.

    "I really hope these gaming events continue," said Tech. Sgt. Nicholas M. Riley, 158th Fighter Wing Ground Transportation non-commissioned officer in charge, who participated in the event. "I think it’s an amazing morale booster."

    Riley said that he believes continued support for events like this will increase unit morale while also creating opportunities to network across the wing.

    Airman First Class Emily Sorrell, a 158th Security Forces Squadron Defender, hopes to see more interaction with younger Airmen on base and the creation of more events with input from members.

    "It would be amazing to see our members have the chance to actually compete on national levels in San Antonio in the future!" said Sorrell.

    Air Force Gaming began in November of 2020 with the intent to build a community--and it has largely succeeded. With more than 30,000 members Air Force-wide and 219 global ambassadors, the AFG is a massive community that continues to grow.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 15:36
    Story ID: 440585
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    This work, Vermont Hosts First Guard Gaming Event, by TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Video game
    Air Force
    Vermont Air National Guard
    Gaming
    Air Force National Guard

