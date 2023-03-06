Vermont Hosts First Guard Gaming Event

BURLINGTON, Vt. - The Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing is the first Air National Guard base to host Air Force Gaming. Airmen and civilians from across the wing met during the week of March 7-10 to highlight their competitive gaming skills and to build morale while they were at it.



"It has been massively positive,” said Staff Sgt. Trevor LaPierre, a maintainer with the 158th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group, and official Air Force Gaming Base Ambassador. “The command team seems to love the environment we've created and the vision we have for the type of community we want to build.”



LaPierre helped create and organize the event. He said that Airmen on base have communicated that this is exactly the type of thing we've been missing on base.



"I really hope these gaming events continue," said Tech. Sgt. Nicholas M. Riley, 158th Fighter Wing Ground Transportation non-commissioned officer in charge, who participated in the event. "I think it’s an amazing morale booster."



Riley said that he believes continued support for events like this will increase unit morale while also creating opportunities to network across the wing.



Airman First Class Emily Sorrell, a 158th Security Forces Squadron Defender, hopes to see more interaction with younger Airmen on base and the creation of more events with input from members.



"It would be amazing to see our members have the chance to actually compete on national levels in San Antonio in the future!" said Sorrell.



Air Force Gaming began in November of 2020 with the intent to build a community--and it has largely succeeded. With more than 30,000 members Air Force-wide and 219 global ambassadors, the AFG is a massive community that continues to grow.

