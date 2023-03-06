Fort Sill's Half Section works with Cameron students to improve pastures

FORT SILL, Okla. (March 2, 2023) — Fort Sill’s Artillery Half Section and Cameron University are coming together to improve the post’s animal pastures.

The project is designed for students enrolled in the university’s agricultural program to gain experience collecting and testing the soil on Fort Sill’s pastures and build a connection between the university and the Fort Sill Half Section. The project will also enable students to utilize their practical skills on subsequent visits to Fort Sill.

“The plan is for Cameron University and Fort Sill to have a connection,” said Alimamy Fornah, assistant professor of the Department of Agriculture, Biology and Health Sciences. “We can come here, bring our students, and actually partake in hands-on experience rather than just what we do in class.”

Fort Sill is home to the Field Artillery Half Section horses, named after former commanding generals of Fort Sill and the Field Artillery mascots, Sgt. Big Deuce VIII (donkey) and Cpl. Short Round VII (goat). When the animals are not performing ceremonies, they can be found grazing in their pastures.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure we are providing them with the best pasture space possible,” said Cpt. Mason Kasunic, Headquarters Service Battery commander, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment. “I’m looking forward to getting the results back, seeing how good the soil is and how we can improve it to make it better for the animals.”

Fort Sill received a rating of one hundred percent on its pastures from Veterinary Command (VETCOM). Half Section leadership leaned on their already established relationship with Cameron university to further improve their fields.

According to Fornah, tests were carried out on soil color, texture, and bulk density to identify the soil type and determine its compaction level. The results will aid in deciding whether or not to till the soil.

Developing the soil will result in good pasture for horses. In a recent study, students collected soil samples to test for nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and pH levels. The findings will assist in determining the appropriate amounts of macronutrients to apply for maximum crop yield. Additionally, pH results will indicate whether the soil is acidic or alkaline; if it is acidic, lime will be added to raise the pH.

It is recommended that soil samples be collected every three years to determine the macro and micronutrient levels, which will help maintain a healthy pasture for an extended period.

“The recommendations the Cameron agriculture department made for the improvements to our pastures will be of great value,” said Lara Armstrong, chief of the Artillery Half Section. “This will lead to significant cost savings for the Half Section by reducing purchased forage and supplements for the horses.”

