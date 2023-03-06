Sailor of the Year: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael G. Bowers

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 16, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the year for FY22.

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael G. Bowers, from Tom Bean, Texas, was named Sailor of the Year for Great Lakes. Bowers is Great Lakes’ Security department leading petty officer and military working dog handler. He has been in the Navy for 12 years and aboard Great Lakes for two years.

“Being recognized as the Sailor of the Year is a huge accomplishment,” said Bowers. “We have an awesome team here at Naval Station Great Lakes and without the people around me, and the support provided by each division and department I wouldn’t be receiving this recognition.”

Bowers is responsible for the administrative and operational management of 200 Naval Security Forces (NSF), Department of the Navy (DoN), and Auxiliary Security Forces (ASF) personnel. Exercises leadership over four Military Working Dog Teams, analyzing and assessing threat vulnerability to effectively deploy them as the Kennel Master.

“I encourage everyone to challenge themselves every day, set goals and crush them,” said Bowers.

As the Navy Security Force Specialist and Senior Specialist Board Member and Bluejacket of the year and Junior Sailor of the Year board chairman Bower is fundamental in providing personnel career training and mentorship. Additionally, Bowers is the Command Fitness Leader and runs the physical readiness program, maintaining the physical fitness standards for the command.

“Mentoring junior Sailors, it is so fulfilling to be on the other side of the table and be able to provide feedback and knowledge that I didn’t have coming up through the ranks,” said Bowers. “I believe mentorship plays a huge role in those first years in the Navy, so to be able to have that impact is important to me.”

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 15:04 Story ID: 440579 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: TOM BEAN, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor of the Year: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael G. Bowers, by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.