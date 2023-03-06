Sailor of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Lindsey Acosta

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston | GREAT LAKES, Il. (March 10, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes' Sailor of the Quarter,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston | GREAT LAKES, Il. (March 10, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes' Sailor of the Quarter, 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Master-at-Arms 1st Class Lindsey Acosta, a Chicago native. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 15, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for second quarter FY23.

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Lindsey Acosta, from Chicago, Illinois, was named Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Acosta is Great Lakes’ Security department Bravo section leading petty officer and patrol supervisor. She has been in the Navy for five years and aboard Great Lakes for nearly two years.

“It is an honor to be recognized as NSGL’s Sailor of the Quarter,” said Acosta. “Since joining the Navy in 2017, I have met so many amazing leaders and mentors that have helped me along the way and I would have been able to do this without them. I am extremely grateful to even have been nominated in the first place and I hope to pass on all the experience I gained throughout this process to the Sailors I am responsible to.”

Acosta is directly in charge of four mobile patrol teams and nine entry control points on a daily basis. She works alongside her personnel enforcing laws and maintaining peace onboard the installation. Additionally, she acts as a departmental career counselor and an assistant Sexual Assault Prevention and Response administrative victim advocate.

“I want to thank everyone in the Security Department and Bravo Section for all of your guidance and mentorship throughout my time here at Naval Station Great Lakes,” said Acosta. “ You all make this job worth it and even being nominated for this award would not be possible without all of your support. Thank you!”

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.