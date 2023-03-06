Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Lindsey Acosta

    Sailor of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Lindsey Acosta

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston | GREAT LAKES, Il. (March 10, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes' Sailor of the Quarter,...... read more read more

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 15, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for second quarter FY23.
    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Lindsey Acosta, from Chicago, Illinois, was named Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Acosta is Great Lakes’ Security department Bravo section leading petty officer and patrol supervisor. She has been in the Navy for five years and aboard Great Lakes for nearly two years.
    “It is an honor to be recognized as NSGL’s Sailor of the Quarter,” said Acosta. “Since joining the Navy in 2017, I have met so many amazing leaders and mentors that have helped me along the way and I would have been able to do this without them. I am extremely grateful to even have been nominated in the first place and I hope to pass on all the experience I gained throughout this process to the Sailors I am responsible to.”
    Acosta is directly in charge of four mobile patrol teams and nine entry control points on a daily basis. She works alongside her personnel enforcing laws and maintaining peace onboard the installation. Additionally, she acts as a departmental career counselor and an assistant Sexual Assault Prevention and Response administrative victim advocate.
    “I want to thank everyone in the Security Department and Bravo Section for all of your guidance and mentorship throughout my time here at Naval Station Great Lakes,” said Acosta. “ You all make this job worth it and even being nominated for this award would not be possible without all of your support. Thank you!”
    For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 12:13
    Story ID: 440556
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Lindsey Acosta, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Sailor of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Lindsey Acosta

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    TAGS

    Great Lakes
    Award
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT