Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Sarah Powell

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston | GREAT LAKES, Il. (March 10, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes' Junior Sailor of the...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston | GREAT LAKES, Il. (March 10, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes' Junior Sailor of the Quarter, 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Sarah Powell, from Sterling, Illinois. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 15, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for second quarter FY23.

Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Sarah Powell, from Sterling, Illinois, was named Junior Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Powell is Great Lakes’ Security department Alpha Section watch commander and assistant leading petty officer. She has been in the Navy for eight years and aboard Great Lakes for nearly two years.

“Being recognized as Junior Sailor of the Quarter is an honor and privilege,” said Powell. “Having my work acknowledged is not something I expect, but is extremely rewarding. This is not something I could have accomplished without the continuous support I receive from individuals at work and at home.”

Powell supervises 18 personnel in the daily security operations, maintaining good order and discipline, and enforcement of laws onboard the installation. Additionally, she serves as the section’s departmental career counselor, training petty officer, Command Resiliency Team representative, and an active member of the Law Enforcement Association. Powell was recently elected to serve as NSGL’s MWR Committee vice president.

“Thank you to everyone who has encouraged me and guided me throughout my time here at Great Lakes,” said Powell. “I genuinely appreciate everything! I have had an amazing experience so far and am excited to see what the future holds for me here.”

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.