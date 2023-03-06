Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Sarah Powell

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 15, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for second quarter FY23.
Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Sarah Powell, from Sterling, Illinois, was named Junior Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Powell is Great Lakes’ Security department Alpha Section watch commander and assistant leading petty officer. She has been in the Navy for eight years and aboard Great Lakes for nearly two years.
“Being recognized as Junior Sailor of the Quarter is an honor and privilege,” said Powell. “Having my work acknowledged is not something I expect, but is extremely rewarding. This is not something I could have accomplished without the continuous support I receive from individuals at work and at home.”
Powell supervises 18 personnel in the daily security operations, maintaining good order and discipline, and enforcement of laws onboard the installation. Additionally, she serves as the section’s departmental career counselor, training petty officer, Command Resiliency Team representative, and an active member of the Law Enforcement Association. Powell was recently elected to serve as NSGL’s MWR Committee vice president.
“Thank you to everyone who has encouraged me and guided me throughout my time here at Great Lakes,” said Powell. “I genuinely appreciate everything! I have had an amazing experience so far and am excited to see what the future holds for me here.”
