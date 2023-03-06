Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bluejacket of the Quarter: Machinist Mate 3rd Class Lyndsay Zuniga

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 15, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for second quarter FY23.
    Machinist Mate 3rd Class Lyndsay Zuniga, from Islip Terrace, New York, was named Bluejacket of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Zuniga is Great Lakes’ Security department administrative assistant. She has been in the Navy for eight years and onboard Great Lakes for three.
    “Being recognized as NSGL’s Bluejacket of the Quarter feels like a great accomplishment and reward to all the hard work put into my job day in and day out,” said Zuniga. “I feel it can serve as a great example to Sailors about that things you can achieve, regardless of your rank or position within your job.”
    Zuniga manages, coordinates, and processes all administrative actions for military and civilian Security Force personnel. Additionally, she served as the vice president for NSGL’s MWR Committee last year, aiding in the coordination of fundraisers and events for the command.
