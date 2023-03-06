Bluejacket of the Quarter: Machinist Mate 3rd Class Lyndsay Zuniga

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston | GREAT LAKES, Il. (March 10, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes' Bluejacket of the...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston | GREAT LAKES, Il. (March 10, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes' Bluejacket of the Quarter, 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Lyndsay Zuniga, from Islip Terrace, New York. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 15, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for second quarter FY23.

Machinist Mate 3rd Class Lyndsay Zuniga, from Islip Terrace, New York, was named Bluejacket of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Zuniga is Great Lakes’ Security department administrative assistant. She has been in the Navy for eight years and onboard Great Lakes for three.

“Being recognized as NSGL’s Bluejacket of the Quarter feels like a great accomplishment and reward to all the hard work put into my job day in and day out,” said Zuniga. “I feel it can serve as a great example to Sailors about that things you can achieve, regardless of your rank or position within your job.”

Zuniga manages, coordinates, and processes all administrative actions for military and civilian Security Force personnel. Additionally, she served as the vice president for NSGL’s MWR Committee last year, aiding in the coordination of fundraisers and events for the command.

