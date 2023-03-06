Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Convoy training operations at Fort McCoy

    Convoy training operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers drive a Joint-Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) as part of convoy during...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers drive a Joint-Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) as part of convoy during training operations March 3, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflict, according to the Army.

    JLTVs give service members more options in a protected mobility solution that is also the first vehicle purpose-built for modern battlefield networks.

    JLTV operator training at Fort McCoy began in May 2019.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    This work, Photo Essay: Convoy training operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

