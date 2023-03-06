Cadets shape future through choices

LAWTON, Okla. (March 10, 2023) — Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Jim Peay delivered an inspiring speech to cadets of area Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps programs where he asked the important question, “Where will your future choices take you?”



The event, held at Cameron University March 10 provided an opportunity for cadets and their guests to experience a traditional and ceremonious military ball and learn the etiquette of proceeding through a receiving line.



During his address, Peay shared his personal story emphasizing the importance of making the right choices. He encouraged the students to reflect on their decisions to help shape their future.



“Life is defined by a series of choices. Yours have led you to the chair you sit in tonight. It came with sacrifice of time and a commitment to your goals,” said Peay. “That decision will open doors for you."



Peay told the assembly his decision to join the Army was influenced by the choice he made for his education and the subsequent choices he made as a result.



"Those choices," he said led him to have the “honor of addressing the next generation.”



He closed his speech with the question, “Where will your future choices take you? You never know, maybe one day you will stand behind this podium.”



The JROTC Military Ball is an annual event that celebrates the accomplishments of high school cadets who participate in the JROTC program. It provides them with an opportunity to showcase their military training, leadership skills, and discipline.

