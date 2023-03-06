NETPDC Announces Civilians of the Quarter, Year for 2022

Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 230314-N-YR423-5845 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 14, 2023) - Naval Education and Training...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 230314-N-YR423-5845 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 14, 2023) - Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) Commanding Officer Capt. Willie Brisbane presents Daniel Thomas with the senior Civilian of the Year (COY) award for 2022. Thomas' selection was based on his superior performance in gaining extensive knowledge of the Public Works Department (PWD) operations, working and prioritizing the project request process, and supporting the mission by preparing and executing facility and workspace improvement projects. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) announced March 14 the selection of Marie Harrison as junior Civilian of the Quarter (COQ), fourth quarter 2022; Teresa Masseo as senior COQ, fourth quarter 2022; Cecelia Castro as junior Civilian of the Year (COY) for 2022; and Daniel Thomas as senior COY for 2022.



The announcement was made at an all-hands event by NETPDC Commanding Officer, Capt. Willie Brisbane, who described the influence their efforts had on the command.



“It’s an honor to celebrate our civilian of the quarter and civilian of the year awardees,” said Brisbane. “Our employees have worked tirelessly within their daily operations and all have greatly contributed to the successful mission of this command.”



Harrison, an administrative assistant, was selected as the junior COQ based on her superior performance and selfless dedication as she maintained the mailroom functions, managed the Enterprise Task Management Software Solution (ETMS2) system, and took on additional duties such as the administrative officer position when it became vacant.



Harrison, who has been with NETPDC eight months, previously served in the Navy for five years and is shocked by the award.



“I am completely humbled and surprised,” said Harrison. “I really enjoy helping people and take great pride in what I do to assist those at NETPDC. I cannot thank any one person, since I have learned something from everyone since I have been here.”



Jeff Bello, the Command Business Operations department head and Harrison’s supervisor, appreciates Harrison’s hard work and commitment to the team.



“In the short amount of time she has been here, Marie has tackled the herculean job of learning the command’s administrative functions,” said Bello. “This has proven invaluable during the vacancy of the administrative officer position.”



Masseo, selected as the senior COQ, served as a security specialist for the command. Her selection was based on her superior performance while serving the command’s administrative and security divisions. Additionally, with the commanding officer’s executive assistant on parental leave, Masseo volunteered to assist.



Masseo, who previously retired from the Air Force, has been with NETPDC five years and was stunned to learn of the award announcement.



“I am surprised and very humbled by the award,” said Masseo. “The NETPDC team are great people and any one of them would be worthy of this award.”



Bello, also Masseo’s supervisor, believes teamwork is one of Masseo’s best qualities.



“Teresa has done an outstanding job filling in where needed in the N4 Department,” said Bello. “Her dedication to the mission has kept the department afloat through several vacancies which has been no easy task.”



Castro, selected as junior COY, works as a program assistant for NETPDC’s Navy Advancement Center (NAC) department. Her selection was based on her superior performance in fleet support and outstanding customer service as she ensured Navy Enlisted Advancement System (NEAS) readiness during a dynamic period of consolidation.



Castro, who has been in civil service over 35 years and served eight with NETPDC, was surprised to receive this award.



“It was a total shock for me and I am very humbled to have been selected as COY for I am sure there are employees that are more deserving of this award,” said Castro. “I would like to thank my supervisor Jay Gulley and all others above him for nominating and selecting me for this award.”



Jay Gulley, the Fleet Services branch head and Castro’s supervisor, believes she is a great asset to the team.



“I’m so proud of CeCe and her detailed workflow production subject matter expertise, her frequent fleet and key stakeholder accolades for unparalleled and patient customer service,” said Gulley. “She is truly an inspiration to all of her divisional coworkers and NETPDC leadership.”



Thomas, selected as senior COY, works as the facilities coordinator for the command. His selection was based on his superior performance in gaining extensive knowledge of the Public Works Department (PWD) operations, working and prioritizing the project request process, and supporting the mission by preparing and executing facility and workspace improvement projects.



Thomas, who previously served in the Navy, has been with NETPDC for a little over a year and was astounded by the award announcement.



“I was really surprised and shocked about receiving the award,” said Thomas. “I’m thankful for my N4 teammates, who have aided me in my efforts throughout the year. I’m also thankful for the support from the other departments, which without them I would not be able to complete my job.”



Bello, also Thomas’ supervisor, is pleased to have him as part of the N4 and NETPDC team for his commitment to the mission.



“I couldn’t be more pleased that Dan won the senior civilian of the year,” said Bello. “He definitely earned it and his commitment to customer service is truly an example to follow.”



All four selectees had a vast impact on NETPDC’s continuing mission of serving and advancing Sailors through personal and professional development.



As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the NAC, and the Resources Management Department.



Additional information about NETPDC can be found at https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC.