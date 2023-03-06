My FM&C Story: Michelle Coiro

Photo By Elizabeth Szoke | My FM&C Story showcases the experienced and diverse workforce of the Office of the...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Szoke | My FM&C Story showcases the experienced and diverse workforce of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, or OASA (FM&C). These short features highlight what being a part of the Army team means to them and how their role helps optimally resource our nation’s troops. In this article, Army Capt. Michelle Coiro shares her story. see less | View Image Page

Army Capt. Michelle Coiro is the Executive Officer for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Operations and Information within OASA (FM&C). Her responsibilities include general office administrative functions such as planning, scheduling and task management in direct support of DASA-FOI.



“I manage responses and suspense’s to official DoD and Headquarters Department of the Army tasks,” Coiro said. “I also work on personnel actions, ensure senior leaders are provided with briefings for upcoming meetings and key events and manage other issues concerning DASA-FOI operations.”



Coiro’s role ensures essential stakeholders are always prepared to help OASA(FM&C) and the Army achieve mission readiness by enabling senior leaders to focus more on decision-making and less on administrative tasks.



Prior to this position, Coiro was a program budget officer in the Army Budget Office for the Operations and Maintenance Army Appropriation giving her a wealth of experience within the Army finance management community.



“I believe our mission to optimally resource the Army plays a large role in the Army achieving its overall goals,” Coiro said. “Without proper resourcing, the Army would not be able to modernize its people, technology and policies.”



Coiro’s drive to serve began when she enlisted in the New York Army National Guard at the age of 23. She earned her master’s degree in social work in 2015 with the goal to work within residential foster care programs. However, the Army’s Finance Branch claimed Coiro into their ranks after she graduated from Officer Candidate School.



“I really had no background or experience in business or finance,” Coiro said. “I quickly realized that serving in the Army as an officer and leading Soldiers was where I wanted to be full time.”



She applied to be conditionally released from the National Guard so she could be a full time Soldier and says she hasn’t looked back since.



Prior to OASA (FM&C), Coiro deployed twice to Iraq and Kuwait as a budget officer in support of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve.



In her down time, Coiro enjoys fostering and volunteering with local animal rescues.