My FM&C Story: Devin Magee

Photo By Elizabeth Szoke | My FM&C Story showcases the experienced and diverse workforce of the Office of the...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Szoke | My FM&C Story showcases the experienced and diverse workforce of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, or OASA (FM&C). These short features highlight what being a part of the Army team means to them and how their role helps optimally resource our nation’s troops. In this article, Devin Magee shares his story. see less | View Image Page

Devin Magee currently serves as a staff accountant on the Financial Operations Reporting team within OASA (FM&C), where he assists the Army's audit mission.



Magee is the government lead for General Fund Posting Logic where some of his responsibilities include providing contractor support and analyzing data for the General Fund Enterprise Systems, or GFEBS.



“[One of my responsibilities] is developing potential solutions as a result of findings identified by our team and by the auditors,” Magee said. “This typically includes developing, monitoring and validating corrective action plans, along with creating system change requests to be developed and implemented in GFEBS.”



Magee graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Alcorn State University. He then spent 13 years as an accountant, auditor and consultant for a Certified Public Accountant firm where he began providing consulting services to several federal agencies.



“Being able to see a holistic view of what our Army does inspired me to do tasks like financial management and audit support so our Soldiers can continue to do the hard work on the battlefield,” said Magee.



Magee’s inspiration led him to join the OASA (FM&C) team, first as a contractor in 2011, and then as a Department of the Army civilian in 2018. His contributions to the organization’s mission involve helping to ensure the Enterprise Resource Planning tool produces accurate and reliable financial data for Army’s financial statements.



“By ensuring the posting logic in GFEBS complies with laws and federal regulations, we can be assured that our financial statements and the supporting data presents fairly at year-end,” said Magee. “Even though our ultimate goal is to get a clean audit opinion, the work doesn’t stop there.”



During his time off, Magee enjoys golf, video games and baking, which he says connects him to his childhood memories of his family’s bakery in Mississippi.