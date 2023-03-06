Staff in the Spotlight

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher | Christopher Bardy, a facility services assistant at Recruit Training Command (RTC),...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher | Christopher Bardy, a facility services assistant at Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp, poses for a photograph in Great Lakes, Illinois. Bardy was named RTC’s Junior Civilian of the Year. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher) see less | View Image Page

Meet Christopher Bardy! He’s a facility services assistant at Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp.



Bardy was named the Junior Civilian of the Year. He’s worked at RTC for two years, but previously worked in maintenance at Morale, Welfare and Recreation on board Naval Station Great Lakes.



As a facility service assistant, Bardy places work orders for building issues. He monitors the work flow, keeps everyone up to date on the status, and ensures everything is completed correctly. However, he goes above and beyond in his job by helping with the landscaping and cosmetic work.



“Mostly, I’m outside in the summer time,” he said. “In the winter time, I’ll come in and paint. My goal is to paint the building before I leave. It’s not in my job description, but it’s my building so it’s a reflection of me.”



Bardy takes pride in serving as a civilian. He also enjoys working with the Sailors that come through RTC in staff positions.



“You know, I have a deep respect for them; and they have deep respect for me as a human being and for what I do for the building,” Bardy said. “I’m proud to work here because I can be part of it in my own simple way. I’m supporting the mission the best way that I can.”



He’s a jack-of-all-trades and spends much of his off-time woodworking in a shop in his garage.



“I’ve done quite a bit of handyman work throughout my life,” Bardy said. “So, this is perfect for me. I love painting, I love working outside, gardening, and landscaping.”



He recently had trees cut down on his property and made some selves and a mantle from the wood.



“I like to make stuff and my wife likes to make stuff,” he added. “You know she always wants to go to craft fairs, and she wants to participate in craft fairs.”



When asked about his accomplishments, he talked about living through the success of his children and cherishes their well-being.



“We have great kids and grandkids,” said Bardy. “When somebody asks me how life is going, I tell them, ‘When your kids are doing well, you’re doing well.’ That’s what it’s all about.”



He also enjoys gardening with his wife.



“My wife and I have an acre, so we have a growing garden,” said Bardy. “We’re expanding it all the time.”



They’re currently growing vegetables and will get chickens for the first time this year. He looks forward to having more time to woodwork and garden with his wife when he retires.



