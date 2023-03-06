Naval Health Research Center Scientist Wins Prestigious Research Award

The Barbara Thompson Research Award, The Military Family Research Institute’s Excellence in Research on Military and Veteran Families Award, was established in 2015. The goals of the award include bringing visibility to issues of military and veteran families, increasing the impact of evidenced based science on programs and policies affecting military families, and recognizing outstanding new research in the field.



The winning paper is selected through a rigorous process. No nominations or applications are accepted, and authors have no idea their work is being considered. Instead, a large panel of accomplished scholars examines every relevant article published during the eligible year and through multiple rounds of review that include standardized quantitative assessments, arrives at the final selection.



Dr. Stander has worked as a research psychologist at the Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) for more than 20 years studying the health and wellbeing of military personnel. She is currently the Principal Investigator of the Millennium Cohort Family Study, and one of The Department of Defense’s (DoD) top research psychologists in the field of military family study.



Among the top 5 finalists in the country, NHRC’s Military Population Health directorate had 2 papers in the running for the award. Both coming from data provided by the Millennium Cohort Study. Dr. Kristen Walter, a Clinical Research Psychologists and division head at NHRC collaborated with Dr. Stander, and was one of those finalists for her work, “posttraumatic stress disorder symptom clusters in service members predict new-onset depression among military spouses.”



NHRC’s mission is to optimize military operational readiness through cutting-edge research on warfighter, veteran, and family health. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. NHRC’s team of distinguished scientists and researchers consists of active-duty service members, federal civil service employees and contractors, whose expertise includes physiology, microbiology, psychology, epidemiology, and biomedical engineering.

