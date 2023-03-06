Deployed Bloomsburg Huskies unite in Middle East

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Spc. Brook Latherow, left, with the 28th Infantry Division, and Sgt. Frank...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Spc. Brook Latherow, left, with the 28th Infantry Division, and Sgt. Frank Doone, with the 213th Regional Support Group, both deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield, visit the Kuwait Police Museum, Jan. 29, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Frank Doone) see less | View Image Page

Kuwait City, KUWAIT – Two students of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, deployed to the Middle East with different units, developed a friendship here thanks to shared interests and chance meeting.



According to enrollment numbers published by Bloomsburg in October, there were 7440 students enrolled at the college in the Fall of 2022.



Two of them, Spc. Brooke Latherow, a junior currently deployed to the Middle East with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 28th Infantry Division, and Sgt. Frank Doone, a graduate student also deployed to the Middle East with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 213th Regional Support Group, are united by their interest in criminal justice.



Latherow is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice while Doone received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Bloomsburg and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in education.



Their love for education and pursuit of cultural knowledge in criminal justice led them to meet at the Kuwait Police Museum, where they learned about vehicles used by law enforcement through Kuwait’s history.



“We go to the same school, take or have taken the same classes and if it wasn’t for deploying in the Pennsylvania National Guard, would have never met,” said Doone. “The amazing friendships made on deployments last a lifetime.”