I am The 908th: Mrs. Stephanie Baldwin

Mrs. Stephanie Baldwin is a GS-9 civilian budget analyst assigned to the 908th Operations Group. She's responsible for monitoring budget levels and ensuring the appropriate and efficient use of funding. She is also tasked with making sure there are sufficient funds to cut orders for 908 OG personnel and reports budget concerns and updates directly to the group commander.



Despite not wearing a military uniform, Baldwin is nonetheless a crucial asset to the Air Force.



“I love knowing I am part of a mission here at the 908th,” she said. “I enjoy being able to help members fulfill their orders to different locations and help them do what they can to keep our country secure.”



Prior to joining the 908th in 2020, Baldwin worked as a budget analyst for the Alabama Department of Revenue for seven years. After listening to countless stories about her husband's 20 years with the Navy, she made the decision to apply for a government civilian position of service to the country as well.



Since joining, Baldwin has learned valuable lessons from Airmen and a newfound appreciation and support for sacrifices they make, such as being away from their families for extended amounts of time.



“I realize that people say, ‘thank you for your service’ all the time, but they don't really understand what military personnel are up against,” she said. “I feel fortunate being here, getting to see the sacrifices they have to make, like being away from their families for extended amounts of time.”



Originally from Manhattan, New York, Baldwin now calls Alabama her home after relocating to the state at the age of six.



Since then, she has devoted a lot of her time furthering her education. Baldwin holds an associate degree from Trenholm State Community College, a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Troy University and is currently enrolled in the Master of Accountancy program at Auburn University at Montgomery.



When not studying, she occupies her spare time with her family, traveling, shopping and working as a real estate agent.



Mrs. Baldwin is a highly driven, optimistic member that embodies the 908th Airlift Wing’s mission, which is to develop and deliver multi-capable Airmen. Even on the most taxing days, her eager spirit encourages her to foster the growth of Airmen and make a difference in any way she can.