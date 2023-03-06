Retiring Army Reserve Soldier Honored at Chicago Wolves AHL Home Game

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Joseph Shalosky, left, renders a salute during the playing...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Joseph Shalosky, left, renders a salute during the playing of the National Anthem at a Chicago Wolves military recognition game, March 11, 2023. Shalosky, who is retiring from military service, was honored during the game for his 29 years of service to the Army and Army Reserve, to include multiple deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Brian Dunn) see less | View Image Page

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves honored U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Joseph Shalosky, assigned to 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command’s headquarters, during a home game versus the Rockford IceHogs at Allstate Arena, March 11, 2023, in Rosemont, Illinois, 25 miles northwest of Chicago.



Shalosky, a retiring Army Reserve Soldier with multiple deployments, was publicly honored on the ice as the “Hometown Hero of the Game” in recognition of his service and accomplishments in the U.S. Army Reserve, following a ceremonial puck drop. The recognition came in conjunction with the Chicago Wolves’ “Polish Heritage Night” during which the puck drop was officiated by Pawel Zyzak, Consul General of Republic of Poland. Shalosky, of Polish heritage, received a standing ovation from thousands of spectators in attendance.



Shalosky was commissioned in the Army in December 1993 after attending Ohio State University using their ROTC scholarship program. He served for 29 total years: 20 active-duty years and another 9 as an Army Reserve Soldier. In that time, he served on multiple deployments to Iraq.



“I’m very thankful to have a moment of recognition at a place this large – not just for me, but for all Soldiers everywhere. There are many families with kids in attendance this evening, and I’m very happy at the display of appreciation by the crowd and the Chicago Wolves,” said Shalosky.



Fireworks accompanied the Wolves’ entry onto the ice at Allstate Arena, and members of the Polish military color guard conducted a flag ceremony just prior to Shalosky’s recognition on the red carpet and jumbotron as the Hometown Hero of the Game.



“I’m so proud of him. I felt my heart stop – he’s just amazing,” said Shalosky’s wife, Jill Shalosky.



The couple have been married for 20 years, wedded 7 days after Lt. Col. Shalosky’s initial callup for a deployment to Iraq.



Shalosky’s awards include the Combat Action Badge, 2 Bronze Stars, 6 Meritorious Service Medals, and two Meritorious Unit Citations.

Post retirement, the Shaloskys have plans to build a house on acreage in the Midwest suited to their two husky puppies. Joseph’s hobbies include attending concerts and playing the bagpipes.



“Joe’s a beginner” says Jill. “The dogs love it.”



The Chicago Wolves defeated the Rockford IceHogs 5-1.