A Knight in shining armor

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Airman 1st Class Joshua Knight enlisted in 2021 as a religious affairs Airman, then arrived at Goodfellow to serve the base community as part of the Taylor Chapel personnel.



“My recruiter told me about Religious Affairs because they believed it would fit me very well because of my personality,” said Knight. “She could see how passionate I am about helping people.”



Knight works closely with the base Chaplains to support spiritual fitness as one of the four pillars of fitness. As a RA Airman, Knight provides counseling, crisis intervention, administrative support for chapel operations, and advice to leadership. As a proactive Airman, Knight seeks out new opportunities to volunteer and improve himself.



“I’ve always been interested in Honor Guard,” said Knight. “When my supervisor told me that they were looking for volunteers I jumped on the opportunity.”



Knight performed as a RA airman for a year before the opportunity to join the base honor guard presented itself.



“A1C Knight is always willing to go above and beyond for anyone in front of him,” said Tech. Sgt. Corey Peterson, 17th Training Wing Chapel Corps chapel operations noncommissioned officer in charge. “Since becoming part of Honor Guard I can see how he carries himself has changed, he’s walking taller, he’s a little more extraverted, he is becoming a more complete Airman.”



Knight says he is constantly taking lessons he learns from each of his duties and uses them to improve his ability across his career and personal life.



“Working in the chapel taught me to love everyone no matter what, we all have similar problems being in the military no matter our beliefs,” said Knight. “Honor Guard has taught me to respect everyone as a military member and respect the sacrifice we all make, as service members, every day. In both, there is a balance between keeping composure and showing you care.”



As Knight has grown into his career, he has consistently put his best foot forward in representing himself, the base, and the Air Force.



“When you hand the flag off to the next of kin they break down crying,” said Knight. “You can't cry, you have to keep your composure and show your respect for them.”



From the moment Knight’s recruiter saw his passion to every individual he supports, his passion to support others shines through.



“I love doing both of these jobs,” said Knight. “They have made me cherish life and be grateful for my circle of support I have in my family and my job.”

