My DCMA: Wesley Crocker, quality assurance specialist

PHILADELPHIA – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Wesley Crocker shares his story.



My name is Wesley Crocker, and this is “My DCMA.”



I am a quality assurance specialist at DCMA Philadelphia. My job duties include quality program lead for the NASA spacesuit, overseeing manufacturing of Claymore mines, and overseeing the covers and plugs for the V-22 Osprey.



Some of the great things about working at my location include having the opportunity to use a wide variety of skillsets. My job is also located near major cities, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington D.C.



I have been a part of the agency team for five years. I like working at DCMA because it allows me to continue to serve the military after retiring from the Air Force Air National Guard. I enjoy inspecting a variety of different weapon systems.



DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because agency personnel ensure the quality of products are up to the standard needed to aid warfighters in their duties. This provides peace of mind and assurance to our warfighters because they can trust that their products meet their needs effectively and efficiently.



The agency has changed in the last several years. DCMA has opened up more opportunities for training and teleworking. In addition, efforts have been made to streamline policies and processes to provide added value with reduced cost to taxpayers. I am most excited to see how the agency will continue to grow and change and the opportunities it will provide for my personal growth and learning new skills.



My professional goal for this year is to remain positive and be a valuable team member as we navigate new changes that are being implemented. My future career goals include honing my current skillset and bettering myself through my professional experience so that I can obtain a leadership position that will allow me to pass on my knowledge to others.



My favorite hobbies include spending time with my family and friends, riding my motorcycle, flying airplanes, skiing, and going deep-sea fishing with my brothers.



Something unique about me is that during my time in the Air Force, I deployed to Uzbekistan. During this deployment, I began what became known as ‘Waffle Wednesday with Wes.’ I made golden malted Belgian waffles for my fellow airmen, both in maintenance and flight operations, just before the shift change in the early morning hours. It was later requested that I serve these waffles at the dining facility on Sunday evenings to accompany the dessert bar. I kept this waffle-making tradition up on other deployments, including Ramstein, Germany; Bagram, Afghanistan; and Curacao.

