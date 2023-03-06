NAVSUP WSS introduces new Blueprint for Supply Chain Excellence

In November 2022, NAVSUP WSS closed the book on the 2018-22 Blueprint for Supply Chain Excellence and introduced the command’s road map for the next five years with the 2023-27 Blueprint.



The 2023-27 Blueprint for Supply Chain Excellence is the command’s holistic plan to guide NAVSUP WSS efforts in a way that addresses the distinctive functionalities of the Navy’s end-to-end supply chain integrator and its workforce. The Blueprint unites the NAVSUP WSS team under shared goals and objectives.



The new Blueprint supports the command’s position as the Navy’s end-to-end supply chain integrator and the link between acquisition, engineering, maintenance, and operational communities providing lifecycle material support to all naval weapon systems.



The initial Blueprint document proved to be successful and paved the way for the new road map.



“The 2018-22 Blueprint for Supply Chain Excellence heralded a command-wide cultural transformation that unified our employees. Over the course of five years, over 50 strategic initiatives were executed,” said Diana Kohler, NAVSUP WSS Director, Strategic Management and Improvement Office.



The new Blueprint features three priorities supported by key enablers and objectives. Like the first Blueprint, the latest version shares the over-arching priorities of Mission Partners, People, and Process. The new document will also focus on the same enablers as the original document, with the key enablers being Finance, Communication and Information Technology.



“The Blueprint enablers underpin all of NAVSUP WSS’s business,” said Kohler. “Successes within the areas of the enablers ultimately result in successes within the three priorities, enabling the priorities to pursue improvements under their goals and objectives.”



While many of the 2023-27 Blueprint objectives are new, some of the original Blueprint objectives are conceptually carrying over as they serve as a foundation for the more specific objectives in the new Blueprint.

“The 2018-22 Blueprint objectives were rather large buckets that we have since refined to focus on smaller areas under the 2023-27 Blueprint,” said Kohler. “For example, two, 2018-22 Blueprint People objectives, Knowledge Gap and Training and Development, have transformed into the more specific objective of Succession Planning on the 2023-27 Blueprint.”



One significant change between the two Blueprints is the shift to prescriptive versus predictive supply chain management.



As the Blueprint vision states, “Throughout a system’s or platform’s lifecycle, we understand all material requirements and coordinate all resources to deliver combat readiness. We go beyond “forecast” and “predictive.” We are prescriptive.”



The 2023-27 Blueprint for Supply Chain Excellence is the command’s road map for the next five years and will help ensure NAVSUP WSS continues to provide an end-to-end, prescriptive, and world-class supply chain to the Department of the Navy.



