Greene legacy continues

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dallas Ayers, 822nd Base Defense Squadron operations...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dallas Ayers, 822nd Base Defense Squadron operations noncommissioned officer in charge, smiles with his Parker Greene and Dr. Lucy Greene Exceptional Service Award at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. Ayers earned the award by showing his commitment to the Air Force core values, education and the surrounding community, in and out of uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Hard work and dedication paid off for one Flying Tiger who received the Parker Greene and Dr. Lucy Greene Exceptional Service Award at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023.



Tech. Sgt. Dallas Ayers, 822nd Base Defense Squadron operations non-commissioned officer in charge, earned the award by showing his commitment to the Air Force core values, education and the surrounding community, in and out of uniform.





The Parker Greene and Dr. Lucy Greene Exceptional Service Award, established in 2014, was inspired by the Greene’s consistent selfless community service.



“This is an immense honor. The Greene family was and continues to be a tireless advocate for Moody Airmen,” said Ayers. “Greene’s lifelong commitment to raising national awareness of the Air Force’s crucial role in national defense is truly inspiring.”





Ayers nomination packet outlined his selfless dedication to his community and the countless hours spent volunteering, which led him to earn the Military’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal for contributing 608 hours of service to the local community. Additionally, he instructed five classes at the First Term Airman Center and is a Sexual Assault Prevention Instructor, teaching 12 classes for 300 members.



“I nominated Ayers because he is great at what he does – he takes the time to better himself as a whole,” said Master Sgt. Mitchell House, 822nd BDS title and relation to Ayers I assume supervisor. “He volunteers, works towards his education and mentors those around him.”





The Exceptional Service Award is another way the late Parker Greene and Dr. Lucy Greene’s legacy will continue to inspire our Flying Tiger’s.



“Being recognized for my ongoing efforts to improve myself for the betterment of my community and country, and having my name associated with Parker’s,” Ayers continued. “It’s an incredible accolade that motivates me to continue to strive for excellence.”