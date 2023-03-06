The 812th Tactical Installation Network validates at FHL

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Led by 1st Lt. Jeffrey Szumski (far left), Soldiers from the 812th Tactical...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Led by 1st Lt. Jeffrey Szumski (far left), Soldiers from the 812th Tactical Installation Network detachment, Signal Company, traveled to Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., to prepare to deploy overseas, participating in a validation program for two weeks, March 5 thru 18, 2023. The 812th TIN detachment’s mission is to provide cable support to military installations around the country and overseas as needed. During this deployment, they will support units in their area of operation throughout all of the Central Command (CENTCOM) footprint. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. – Led by 1st Lt. Jeffrey Szumski, Soldiers from the 812th Tactical Installation Network detachment, Signal Company, traveled to Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., to prepare to deploy overseas, participating in a validation program for two weeks, March 5 thru 18, 2023.



The 812th TIN detachment’s mission is to provide cable support to military installations around the country and overseas as needed. During this deployment, they will support units in their area of operation throughout all of the Central Command (CENTCOM) footprint, so they will be completing a wide variety of work orders that are assigned to them.



“I’m very excited to be here at Fort Hunter Liggett, knowing that my Soldiers are getting the training they will need to complete our mission,” said 1st Lt. Szumski. “I asked my leadership team what they hope to accomplish, and they responded that they want to provide mentorship to the younger Soldiers, complete military schools online, and continue their civilian education if possible.”



A validation program is the preparing of a unit for deployment to participate in designated training of their Military Operational Specialty. For the 812th TIN, the most positions in the unit are the Information Technology Specialists, 25B, and the Army Cable Systems Installers, 25L. These Soldiers are vital to the Army’s communication mission.



“Our mission will be to rewire, repair and enhance the communication closets with category 6 cable throughout our area of operation,” said Master Sgt. Rolly Nunag, 812 TIN detachment non-commissioned officer in charge. “We hope to accomplish our customer’s need, and at the same time train our new Soldiers with a real-world mission.”



It should be remembered that the United States is still sending American service members into harm’s way and that these troops will be serving their country will honor. First Lt. Szumski, who is a junior officer but very professional, will lead 20 Soldiers on this deployment to Kuwait for ten months.



The 812th Signal Company, which is a sub-unit of the 319th Signal Battalion, was established in 1942 as part of the Regular U.S. Army. Since World War II, this signal company has been reorganized and designated many times, and in 1952 it was reactivated as an Army Reserve company. It is currently located at Mare Island, in Vallejo, Calif.



United States signal units provide deployable force projection signal support and rapid communications for the U.S Army, joint and combined operations. Since, September 11, 2001, the Signal Corps has been supporting the Global War on Terror, which has continued to emerge across the world.