KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomed Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 firefighters from Camp Foster to train on structural burns at Kunsan AB, Mar. 9, 2023.



Based out of Okinawa, Japan, the MWSS 172 primarily focuses their firefighting techniques on aircraft and airport response procedures, while the 8th CES specializes on containing structural fires.



Using Kunsan’s simulated burn houses, the MWSS 172 gained valuable structural fire response training.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 04:20 Story ID: 440418 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, 26, KR Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USMC, 8 CES conduct joint fire training at Kunsan, by SrA Shannon Braaten and SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.