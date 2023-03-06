Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC, 8 CES conduct joint fire training at Kunsan

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten and Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomed Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 firefighters from Camp Foster to train on structural burns at Kunsan AB, Mar. 9, 2023.

    Based out of Okinawa, Japan, the MWSS 172 primarily focuses their firefighting techniques on aircraft and airport response procedures, while the 8th CES specializes on containing structural fires.

    Using Kunsan’s simulated burn houses, the MWSS 172 gained valuable structural fire response training.

    joint training
    Wolf Pack
    PACOM
    MWSS 172
    8th CES

