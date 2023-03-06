Blues, Thunderbirds take flight for military and DoD Family Day: Friday, March 17, 2023

POINT MUGU (NNS) – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, co-headliners of the 2023 Point Mugu Air Show, will host military and Department of Defense (DoD) families during a scheduled Air Show rehearsal Fri, Mar 17, 2023.



“The Friday practice Air Show will be a great opportunity for military families to enjoy the performers without the larger public crowds,” said Cdr. Keith “Fudge” Buckingham, air show director. “Most of our aerial acts, including the Blues and Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform a full practice. Limited concessions and static displays will also be available during Friday’s enjoyment.”



All military and DoD families with access to the base or accompanied by a military sponsor are encouraged to attend. Show begins at approximately noon and is expected to conclude at approximately 1700.



The benefits of military family day:

• Meet the staff and performers.

• No reserve parking pass required.

o Follow traffic guidance and park in designated areas.

o “Trusted traveler” rules remain in effect.

• Easy access to static and viewing areas.

o Some statics will be setting up during this time.

• No reserve seating required.



For 77 years, the Blue Angels have showcased the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country for nearly 500 million fans. The Blues showcase the mainstay of modern Naval air power operating off U.S. aircraft carriers, the combat-proven F/A-18 Super Hornet, along with the Marine Corps' premiere logistics support aircraft, the C-130J.



The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. Through air shows and flyovers, they aim to excite and inspire. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.



The Point Mugu Air Show, Ventura County’s largest public event, is open to the public, and offering 2-show dates, March 18, 19, 2023. Gates open at 8 a.m. daily. Parking, admission, and blanket seating are free. Upgraded preferred seating options will be available.



Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) is a strategically located Navy installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants.



To learn more about the air show which will attract over 100-thousand people, visit our website: www.pointmuguairshow.com

