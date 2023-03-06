Don’t Snooze on Sleep Awareness Week

By Leigh Culbert Steward

WRNMMC Command Communications



Sleep is often the first thing we sacrifice when our schedules get busy. However, lack of sleep can have serious consequences, from decreased productivity to impaired judgment and even accidents. That’s why National Sleep Awareness Week, March 12-18, and World Sleep Day, March 17, are important reminders of the value of a good night’s rest.



“Sleep is how our body recharges itself every day. Just like our phones and computers need a recharge, so do our bodies,” said U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Jacob Collen of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Department at Walter Reed National Military Medicine Center. “Getting inadequate sleep can cause daytime fatigue and sleepiness, worsened performance, and contribute to mood disorders like depression. Untreated sleep disorders like obstructive sleep apnea have been shown to cause hypertension and lead to other cardiovascular disorders in the long term.”



To help avoid such difficulties, the recommended amount of sleep for adults is 7-9 hours per night, ideally in one consecutive block of time. Children and adolescents generally need more sleep. For some, no matter the age, doing so is much easier said than done.



“There are many common reasons that people have trouble sleeping: anxiety, pain, untreated sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, effects of medications or stimulants (caffeine, nicotine) or other substances (alcohol), fears about safety in the home or bed space (abuse, PTSD), and nightmare disorder,” said Collen.



So, how can you get better Zzz’s? Collen emphasized that it is important to first and foremost make sleep a top priority to contribute towards a healthy lifestyle.



“We teach our children how to sleep without realizing it when we have a set evening protocol for bath time, bedtime, story time and so on. We are teaching children that prior to bedtime and sleep, there is a ritualistic period where we engage in relaxing activities that signal a healthy transition between the fast-paced activities of the daytime, and a good night’s sleep,” said Collen. “For busy, working adults, make sleep a priority as well. Get enough of it however you can, and what better time to kick start than this Sleep Awareness Week.”



The following tips can be helpful for prioritizing sleep:



- Take time to reflect on your current sleep habits to identify where changes may be needed

- Develop a “wind down” plan for the evenings

o Turn off electronics at a certain time interval

o Keep the bed space separate from work activities and e-mail

o Avoid vigorous exercise, large meals, alcohol, caffeine or other stimulants

o Ensure that your bedroom presents a safe, comfortable environment

- If you feel like you need a nap during the day, take one but limit it to less than an hour.

- Download the FREE mobile app, CBT-i Coach. It can be helpful for learning more about sleep and developing sleep routines that can help alleviate symptoms of insomnia.



For additional tips and information, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention: Sleep and Sleep Disorders (cdc.gov/sleep/index.html).



Need assistance with a sleep problem? Contact our accredited Sleep Disorders Center at 301-295-4664 (Monday through Friday, 0730-1630). If you are interested in getting evaluated at the Sleep Center, please see your primary care provider first to place a consultation request. Remember that taking a first step now can help ensure you catch some much-needed winks.

Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023