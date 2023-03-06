Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Richardson discusses AFMC Strategic Plan, enterprise objectives on Contracting Experience podcast

    Richardson guest appearance on The Contracting Experience

    Photo By Jerry Bynum | Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, speaks with Amber...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Story by Marisa Alia-Novobilski 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio—Air Force Materiel Command Commander, Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, made a guest appearance on The Contracting Experience podcast where he discussed the new AFMC Strategic Plan, lines of effort, links to larger Department of the Air Force enterprise objectives, and more.

    “This plan was meant to be a call-to-action at ever single level of this command,” said Richardson. “I think every Airman—military and civilian—should see themselves in this plan and can use it to spawn ideas at their level. I want them to view the plan as a roadmap.”

    Richardson discussed the evolution and development of the AFMC Strategic Plan, and how a cross-functional team comprised of representatives from all six command centers influenced the final product. He emphasized the importance of ‘integration’ of efforts inside of AFMC and across the Air Force in helping the command to reach strategic goals.

    Richardson also highlighted the plan’s focus on revolutionizing processes and making the already-strong AFMC team even stronger as critical to getting after the ‘how’ and ‘why’ across all areas.

    To listen to the episode, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/73006/contracting-experience-episode-44-afmc-strategic-plan-with-gen-duke-z-richardson.

    The Contracting Experience podcast is also available for streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, the USAF Connect mobile application, and most major podcasting platforms.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 15:37
    Story ID: 440376
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Richardson discusses AFMC Strategic Plan, enterprise objectives on Contracting Experience podcast, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Richardson guest appearance on The Contracting Experience

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Richardson
    AFMC Strategic Plan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT