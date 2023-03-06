WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio—Air Force Materiel Command Commander, Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, made a guest appearance on The Contracting Experience podcast where he discussed the new AFMC Strategic Plan, lines of effort, links to larger Department of the Air Force enterprise objectives, and more.



“This plan was meant to be a call-to-action at ever single level of this command,” said Richardson. “I think every Airman—military and civilian—should see themselves in this plan and can use it to spawn ideas at their level. I want them to view the plan as a roadmap.”



Richardson discussed the evolution and development of the AFMC Strategic Plan, and how a cross-functional team comprised of representatives from all six command centers influenced the final product. He emphasized the importance of ‘integration’ of efforts inside of AFMC and across the Air Force in helping the command to reach strategic goals.



Richardson also highlighted the plan’s focus on revolutionizing processes and making the already-strong AFMC team even stronger as critical to getting after the ‘how’ and ‘why’ across all areas.



To listen to the episode, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/73006/contracting-experience-episode-44-afmc-strategic-plan-with-gen-duke-z-richardson.



The Contracting Experience podcast is also available for streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, the USAF Connect mobile application, and most major podcasting platforms.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 15:37 Story ID: 440376 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Richardson discusses AFMC Strategic Plan, enterprise objectives on Contracting Experience podcast, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.