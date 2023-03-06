Contested logistics takes center stage at AUSA

Photo By Sgt. Juan Magadan | A landing craft, air cushion delivers a Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Juan Magadan | A landing craft, air cushion delivers a Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) launcher during Project Convergence 2022 (PC22) on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2022. The beach landing is an experimentation phase of the exercise that showcased the NMESIS capabilities and explore scenarios related to the employment of All-Service offensive fires and effects. PC22 experiments with All-Service logistics in a contested environment with a focus on support of the NMESIS. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Juan Magadan) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The upcoming Association of the United States Army Global Force Symposium provides Army senior leaders an opportunity to coordinate closely with experts and innovators from across industry, academia and allied and partner nations.



The symposium will feature a variety of in-depth discussions including an Army Materiel Command-lead forum on “Sustaining the Army of 2040” March 29 at 10 a.m. CDT highlighting how the command is looking to develop innovative methods to rapidly deliver logistics, sustainment and materiel readiness from the installation to the forward tactical edge.



“Each theater poses unique challenges for delivering, sustaining and maintaining the force; Indo-Pacific Command is focused on the pacing challenge of China in a maritime-dominant domain,” said Army Materiel Command’s Commander Gen. Ed Daly about how the Army is preparing for large scale combat operations within a contested logistics environment, in which the Joint Force can no longer rely solely on the sustainment enterprise to resupply capabilities provided by forward operating bases.



Last October, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth tasked AMC to take the lead in a comprehensive effort to bolster logistics and sustainment in support of the joint force in the Indo-Pacific region.



“We must strengthen deterrence in the Pacific by building out our logistics and sustainment support over the region's vast distances and by demonstrating what ready, combat-credible Army forces can do,” said Wormuth at October’s AUSA annual meeting. “With new modern watercraft fleets and experiments like the hybrid Stryker vehicle, we will push ourselves to embrace the challenge of contested logistics to ensure we can meet this challenge.”



To meet future sustainment needs in the INDOPACOM theater, the Army must execute agile logistics and reduce the supply tail by improving power distribution, storage, monitoring and maintenance. Sustainment leaders are approaching these capabilities by prioritizing the following:

̵ Modernized Organic Industrial Base with and optimized and secure supply chain;

̵ Modernized Army Watercraft to meet intra-theater operational maneuver;

̵ Agile positioning of forward facilities and assets, to include Army Prepositioned Stocks;

̵ Autonomous and unmanned air and ground re-supply capabilities;

̵ Reducing fuel and water demand;

̵ Advanced Manufacturing that is integrated with multinational partners to expand production at the point of need; and

̵ Predictive logistics and sensor-shooter-sustainer linkages to provide near-real time visibility and enable decision dominance.



At AUSA Global Force Symposium AMC will lead a panel of Army and industry sustainment leaders as they explore how the Army is targeting modernization of sustainment capabilities and capacities to meet these objectives. Panelists will include Myles Miyamasu, AMG G-3; Maj. Gen. Mark Simerly, commanding general of the Combined Arms Support Command; Maj. Gen. Heidi J. Hoyle, director of operations, Army G-43/5/7; two industry representatives; and the moderator Gen. (retired) Dennis Via.



“This panel will explore Army sustainment transformation in order to overcome logistics challenges associated with Large Scale Contingencies Operations in a contested logistics environment,” said Miyamasu. “Modernization of logistics capabilities will complement the Army’s current modernization priorities and enables a holistic approach to modernization capabilities across all domains.”



To view the sustainment panel and other AUSA events, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/ausaglobal.