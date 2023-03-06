Coast Guard wins JCTE Culinary Team of the Year

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, Va. – The U.S. Coast Guard took the top spot in three events on its way to winning the Culinary Team of the Year title, awarded during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise awards ceremony March 10 at the Lee Theater.

    Brig. Gen. Michael B. Siegl and Command Sgt. Maj. Tisa W. Scott, Quartermaster General and QM Corps CSM, respectively, were the ceremony hosts and presenters for the 47th such event, administered by the QM School’s Joint Culinary Center of Excellence.

    The Coast Guard, an element of the Department of Homeland Security, won team of the year honors for the second time. Its victories in this year’s training exercise included Armed Forces Chef of the Year: CS1 John Toman; Armed Forces Pastry Chef of the Year: CS1 Miriam Lutz; and Judges Award Best in Show Hot Food: CS1 Danielle Hughes.

    The Military District of Washington, a joint service team comprised of Pentagon culinarians and others, was team of the year runner-up. Other winners included Marine Cpl. Carol DuenezVallego, who took Armed Forces Student Chef of the Year; and the Navy team, which won Armed Forces Student Team of the Year.

    The JCTE final results follows:

    Culinary Team of the Year: U.S. Coast Guard

    Culinary Team of the Year runner-up: Military District Washington

    Judges Award Best in Show: Sgt. 1st Class Samantha Poe, Army

    Judges Award Best in Show Hot Food: CS1 Danielle Hughes, Coast Guard

    Judges Award Best in Show Pastry: SFC Samantha Poe, Army

    Armed Forces Master Chef of the Year: CSCS Michael Edwards, Military District Washington

    Armed Forces Chef of the Year: CS1 John Toman, Coast Guard

    Armed Forces Pastry Chef of the Year: CS1 Miriam Lutz, Coast Guard

    Armed Forces Student Chef of the Year: Marine Cpl. Carol DuenezVallejo

    Armed Forces Student Pastry Chef of the Year: Marine LCpl. Ashley Diazaraujo

    Armed Forces Student Team of the Year: Navy

    Army Enlisted Aide of the Year: Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Miczynski, Fort Myer, Va.

    International Challenge Team of the Year: United Kingdom

    Military Hot Food Kitchen Winner: Coast Guard

    Nutrition Challenge Winner: Staff Sgt. Afriecka Weir and Sgt Jaden Brown, Marines

    Best Showpiece in Show: Sgt. Dorian Hill, U.S. Army Korea

    Best Cold Table Entrée: CSCM Eric Johnson, Military District Washington

    Best Team Cold Food Table: Military District Washington

