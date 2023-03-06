Coast Guard wins JCTE Culinary Team of the Year

FORT LEE, Va. – The U.S. Coast Guard took the top spot in three events on its way to winning the Culinary Team of the Year title, awarded during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise awards ceremony March 10 at the Lee Theater.
Brig. Gen. Michael B. Siegl and Command Sgt. Maj. Tisa W. Scott, Quartermaster General and QM Corps CSM, respectively, were the ceremony hosts and presenters for the 47th such event, administered by the QM School’s Joint Culinary Center of Excellence.
The Coast Guard, an element of the Department of Homeland Security, won team of the year honors for the second time. Its victories in this year’s training exercise included Armed Forces Chef of the Year: CS1 John Toman; Armed Forces Pastry Chef of the Year: CS1 Miriam Lutz; and Judges Award Best in Show Hot Food: CS1 Danielle Hughes.
The Military District of Washington, a joint service team comprised of Pentagon culinarians and others, was team of the year runner-up. Other winners included Marine Cpl. Carol DuenezVallego, who took Armed Forces Student Chef of the Year; and the Navy team, which won Armed Forces Student Team of the Year.
The JCTE final results follows:
Culinary Team of the Year: U.S. Coast Guard
Culinary Team of the Year runner-up: Military District Washington
Judges Award Best in Show: Sgt. 1st Class Samantha Poe, Army
Judges Award Best in Show Hot Food: CS1 Danielle Hughes, Coast Guard
Judges Award Best in Show Pastry: SFC Samantha Poe, Army
Armed Forces Master Chef of the Year: CSCS Michael Edwards, Military District Washington
Armed Forces Chef of the Year: CS1 John Toman, Coast Guard
Armed Forces Pastry Chef of the Year: CS1 Miriam Lutz, Coast Guard
Armed Forces Student Chef of the Year: Marine Cpl. Carol DuenezVallejo
Armed Forces Student Pastry Chef of the Year: Marine LCpl. Ashley Diazaraujo
Armed Forces Student Team of the Year: Navy
Army Enlisted Aide of the Year: Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Miczynski, Fort Myer, Va.
International Challenge Team of the Year: United Kingdom
Military Hot Food Kitchen Winner: Coast Guard
Nutrition Challenge Winner: Staff Sgt. Afriecka Weir and Sgt Jaden Brown, Marines
Best Showpiece in Show: Sgt. Dorian Hill, U.S. Army Korea
Best Cold Table Entrée: CSCM Eric Johnson, Military District Washington
Best Team Cold Food Table: Military District Washington
This work, Coast Guard wins JCTE Culinary Team of the Year, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS
