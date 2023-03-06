Coast Guard wins JCTE Culinary Team of the Year

Photo By Terrance Bell | CS1 John Toman, U.S. Coast Guard, tends to the stove as his assistant, CS2 Jared...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | CS1 John Toman, U.S. Coast Guard, tends to the stove as his assistant, CS2 Jared Hausley, looks on during the Armed Forces of the Year event March 3. Toman went on to win the coveted Armed Forces Chef of Year title, announced during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise awards ceremony March 10 at the Lee Theater. (photo by T. Anthony Bell) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The U.S. Coast Guard took the top spot in three events on its way to winning the Culinary Team of the Year title, awarded during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise awards ceremony March 10 at the Lee Theater.



Brig. Gen. Michael B. Siegl and Command Sgt. Maj. Tisa W. Scott, Quartermaster General and QM Corps CSM, respectively, were the ceremony hosts and presenters for the 47th such event, administered by the QM School’s Joint Culinary Center of Excellence.



The Coast Guard, an element of the Department of Homeland Security, won team of the year honors for the second time. Its victories in this year’s training exercise included Armed Forces Chef of the Year: CS1 John Toman; Armed Forces Pastry Chef of the Year: CS1 Miriam Lutz; and Judges Award Best in Show Hot Food: CS1 Danielle Hughes.



The Military District of Washington, a joint service team comprised of Pentagon culinarians and others, was team of the year runner-up. Other winners included Marine Cpl. Carol DuenezVallego, who took Armed Forces Student Chef of the Year; and the Navy team, which won Armed Forces Student Team of the Year.



The JCTE final results follows:



Culinary Team of the Year: U.S. Coast Guard



Culinary Team of the Year runner-up: Military District Washington



Judges Award Best in Show: Sgt. 1st Class Samantha Poe, Army



Judges Award Best in Show Hot Food: CS1 Danielle Hughes, Coast Guard



Judges Award Best in Show Pastry: SFC Samantha Poe, Army



Armed Forces Master Chef of the Year: CSCS Michael Edwards, Military District Washington



Armed Forces Chef of the Year: CS1 John Toman, Coast Guard



Armed Forces Pastry Chef of the Year: CS1 Miriam Lutz, Coast Guard



Armed Forces Student Chef of the Year: Marine Cpl. Carol DuenezVallejo



Armed Forces Student Pastry Chef of the Year: Marine LCpl. Ashley Diazaraujo



Armed Forces Student Team of the Year: Navy



Army Enlisted Aide of the Year: Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Miczynski, Fort Myer, Va.



International Challenge Team of the Year: United Kingdom



Military Hot Food Kitchen Winner: Coast Guard



Nutrition Challenge Winner: Staff Sgt. Afriecka Weir and Sgt Jaden Brown, Marines



Best Showpiece in Show: Sgt. Dorian Hill, U.S. Army Korea



Best Cold Table Entrée: CSCM Eric Johnson, Military District Washington



Best Team Cold Food Table: Military District Washington