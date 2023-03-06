Advising, Artillery, and Breaking Barriers

Capt. Amanda Rylee is a field artillery advisor from Trussville, Ala., currently assigned as the only woman in 4th Battalion, 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade.



“I think a lot of people underestimate women, especially in combat arms...[it’s important] to be able to go out there and prove that we’re here, and we’re able, and can not only meet standards but really overachieve on the standards.”



She is currently the only woman serving in the battalion and provided a lot of unique perspectives on her experiences as a woman in a combat arms career field.



“When I got to Germany, I received the first female field artillery enlisted [soldiers] in my unit, and they were all in my platoon. For me, that was such a full circle moment to see why [women joining combat arms jobs] was a thing.”



Rylee understands that bringing diverse experiences and backgrounds while working with foreign security force partners is also critical.



“I was able to work really closely with the Croatians because they have female leadership over there and it was a different experience talking with them female to female…and I think we were able to make stronger connections because of that.”



Women became edible to serve in combat roles in the U.S. Army in 2013. Many of the women who spearheaded that transition became important figures to military women who would come after them, including Rylee.



Rylee attended an event where Maj. Lisa Jaster spoke as the first female Army Reservist and the only third-ever woman to graduate Ranger school.



“I remember thinking this was the most badass lady I’ve ever met in my entire life,” remembered Rylee.



Rylee is about to employ to Colombia and is looking forward to teaching partners techniques on conducting manual gunnery with their artillery cannons.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 14:08 Story ID: 440355 Location: FT. BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Advising, Artillery, and Breaking Barriers, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.