NEW NAME, SAME CRUCIAL MISSION: 165th Communications Flight redesignated to squadron

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Hampton, commander, 165th Mission Support Group, presents the...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Hampton, commander, 165th Mission Support Group, presents the new 165th Communications Squadron guidon flag during a redesignation ceremony at the Savannah Air National Guard base in Savannah, Georgia, March 5, 2023. The 165th Communications Flight earned the redesignation to 165th Communications Squadron, an accomplishment that will bring more manpower and resources to better serve communication and cyber needs for the 165th Airlift Wing and its worldwide contingency operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse) see less | View Image Page

The redesignation of the 165th Communications Flight (CF), 165th Airlift Wing (AW), to 165th Communications Squadron (CS) took place at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, on Mar. 5, 2023.

Some of the mission sets the 165th CS has executed since its founding in 1966 include managing communications-electronics like encrypted messaging systems and base paging systems which later evolved to state-of-the-art cabling infrastructures and airmen who operate as information managers responsible for computer safety, security, and risk analysis, as well as installing software and upgrading computer components.

“Our flight was federally recognized as a unit the same year that Hewlett-Packard or HP, released their very first computer, the 2116a, said 2nd Lt. Devon Hooper, an officer from the 165th CS, “Just like the technology of those computers, the 165th Communications Flight has continually evolved since then to accommodate the ever-changing cyber domain and spearhead technological innovation to meet the needs of the mission they were assigned to.”

Since 1981, the 165th CS has been tasked as a collocated operating base that provides service not only to the 165th AW but all Air National Guard units located within southwest region of Georgia. The units they support operationally, in addition to the 165th AW, include the 117th Air Control Squadron, the 224th Joint Communication Support Squadron and the 165th Air Support Operations Squadron.

“The cyber career field is one of the fastest growing career fields in the Air Force and as most people come to realize, most of the tasks performed within the Air Force require some sort of cyber functionality or connection,” explained Capt. Wesley Fennel, commander of the 165th CS.

As warfighting tactics continue to evolve going into the future, the 165th AW will be called upon to provide services at a fast-paced operational tempo and with more manpower and resources awarded to the unit as a squadron. Fennel said the airmen of the 165th CS will continue to focus on sustainment and protection of the cyber domain.

“I think being federally recognized as squadron acknowledges the importance of our mission to the Air National Guard and the Department of Defense and provides us a better platform for ensuring we are prepared for the future,” said Fennel.

Despite the change of title, the mission of the 165th CS will be to train, equip, and deploy cyber professionals supporting state and global airlift operations, defending mission networks, and projecting power through cyberspace!