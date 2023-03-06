190th ARW Coyotes Welcomes New Wing Leadership

Col. Kent Crane assumed command of the 190th Air Refueling Wing during a change of command ceremony at Forbes Field Air National Guard Base, March 4, 2023.



“It’s truly an honor to be considered for this position. The 190th maintains a rich history of compassionate leaders dedicated to our #1 resource…our Airmen,” said Crane. “As we explore and define Multi-Capable Airmen and Agile Combat Employment our teamwork will remain a top priority. With the men and women of the 190th ARW, I have full confidence in our success!”



190th members were joined by Kansas National Guard leadership, retirees, family and friends to witness this important military tradition.



Members of the official party included Brig. Gen. Chris Ioder, commander of the Kansas Air National Guard; Col. Brian Budden, outgoing commander, 190th ARW; Col. Kent Crane, incoming commander, 190th ARW; and Master Sgt. Camrey Zeckser, first sergeant of the 190th Mission Support Group.



After 26 years of service and following retirement, Col. Budden will fly as a pilot for United Airlines.



“It has been a blessing to have worn this uniform with you as a Kansas Coyote,” said Budden. “I was humbled and grateful to be a part of this outstanding organization and it was my honor to have led and served you.



“Colonel Kent Crane, this ceremony is about you,” said Budden. “You are going to be an outstanding Wing Commander. I am very excited for you and where you are going to take this Wing.”



Crane, a native Kansan, served with Active-Duty Air Force for 10 years before finding his home with the 190th ARW and returning to his roots. He has served in many leadership positions prior to taking the reins as the new, 190th ARW, commander.



“The United States will face new challenges in the near future and we will rely on the talents of our troops to create innovative solutions,” said Crane. “I look forward to standing beside our Airmen and supporting them in every way I can.



“Getting to know our Airmen has been the greatest part of Wing Leadership,” said Crane. “But I haven’t met enough. I look forward to meeting as many Airmen as I can and hearing their stories.”

