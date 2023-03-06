Ramstein resumes pre-pandemic operations

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The Cold, Cough and Allergy Clinic, and the COVID-19 Testing Center at the 86th Medical Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany will close and clinic services will return to pre-pandemic operations.



The COVID-19 Testing Center saw its last patient March 10, 2023. Patients who believe they need a COVID-19 test should report to the Cold, Cough and Allergy Clinic until March 24, 2023 to be evaluated by a provider. If a COVID-19 test is needed, it will be provided at the clinic.



“We are currently not seeing as many COVID cases,” said Tech. Sgt. Kirsty House, 86th Medical Group Cold, Cough and Allergy Clinic non-commissioned officer in charge. “Germany’s restrictions have decreased, so we are trying to make sure we are in line with them.”



Following the closure of the Cold, Cough and Allergy Clinic, patients will need to make an appointment with their PCM using the appointment line or TriCare Online.



“We are trying to increase access to care in our primary care clinics,” said House. “Bringing providers back from the COVID-19 Testing Center and the Cold and Cough Clinic opens upward of 50 appointment slots each week.”



To make appointments, beneficiaries should call DSN: 479-2733, or commercial: 06371-46-2733. Appointments can also be made by visiting tricareonline.com. The Nurse Advice Line can be reached at +49 0800-071-3516 available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for urgent medical needs. For emergencies, proceed to the nearest emergency department, or call 112.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 11:25 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE