Task Force mission over Ghana highlights partnership and commitment

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress from the 5th Bomb Wing flew over the Volta Region in Ghana in support of Exercise Flintlock 2023, March 14, 2023.



Flintlock, co-hosted by Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa and around the world to counter violent extremist organizations, collaborate across borders, and provide security for their people while respecting human rights and building trust with civilian populations.



The B-52 covered almost 5,000 miles, flying for more than 12 hours during the mission demonstrating that U.S. crews can maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, validating the United States’ always ready, global strike capability. The aircraft is based out of Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota.



U.S. Strategic Command bomber forces regularly conduct combined theater security cooperation engagements with allies and partners, demonstrating the United States’ capability to command, control and conduct bomber missions across the globe. These missions demonstrate the credibility and flexibility of our forces to address today’s complex, dynamic and unpredictable global security environment.

Date Taken: 03.14.2023