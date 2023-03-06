Signal School graduates first 25H course

FORT GORDON, Ga. – The U.S. Army Signal School reached a significant milestone in its training and development of signal Soldiers.



Twenty Soldiers were inducted into the Signal Corps as they graduated from the Network Communication Systems Specialist (25H) Course, Class 001-23, on March 8. It was the first group of Soldiers to obtain the military occupational specialty (MOS) since its formal establishment in October 2022, making it the first new MOS the Army has created in two years.



The 25H is a combination of former occupational specialties 25L (cable systems installers), 25N (nodal network system operators), and 25Q (multichannel transmission system operators). Each graduate underwent 19 weeks of Advanced Individual Training (AIT) following their standard 10 weeks of Basic Combat Training.



“What these Soldiers accomplished is no small feat,” said Sgt. 1st Class Brian Pierce, drill instructor, U.S. Army Signal School. “Training has been tough and the standards high. They have officially earned the right to be called ‘signal Soldiers,’ and they will be providing support to the warfighting commanders around the world.”



Training consisted of an “intense robust course” that covered an array of networking to include virtual and hands-on training, said Capt. Clyde E. Richards III, commander of B Company, 551st Signal Battalion. “Soldiers learned to operate multiple nodes (JNN, TCN, CPN), transmission assemblages (TRILOS, HCLOS, STT, T2C2, SMART-T) and develop/splice fiber cables … in addition, throughout the course, Soldiers train on warrior tasks and battle drills, preparing them for a culminating Field Training Exercise event,” Richards explained.



As the first company commander to lead the new 25H class and someone who has always loved the Signal Corps, having selected it as his first choice of branch, Richards said he felt “privileged and honored” to be a part of Army history.



“Today was a monumental day for modernization of our Signal Corps,” he said, adding that “the MOS convergence reduces confusion of the roles of our network, Soldiers.”



Guest speaker for the graduation ceremony, Rodney Wells, Tactical Transmission Switching System (TTSB) Course manager, offered words of wisdom for the new Signaleers.



“Continuing education is the key,” Wells said. “Tomorrow, there’s going to be different threats out there … we here at the Signal School are going to provide you that continuing education. Take advantage of that.”

Looking ahead, the Signal School expects to graduate an average of two 25H courses with about 20 students each month. None of this would be possible without the relentless work and dedication of numerous individuals.



“I truly want to thank my whole team of cadre,” Richards said. “My drill sergeants, instructors, and [operations] team – they put in a lot of work 24/7 dedicated towards developing and providing for these students.”

