Joint Multinational Simulation Center hosts first iteration of Allied Spirit CPX 1

Photo By Spc. Jesus Menchaca | Lithuanian soldiers assigned to the Lithuanian Land Forces listen to a brief from U.S. Army Warrant Officer Benhur Rodriguez, 4th Infantry Division Counterfire Officer, during the Joint Multinational Simulation Center hosted, Allied Spirit 23 Command Post Exercise 1 for U.S and multinational forces March 7, 2023 on Camp Aachen at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The Allied Spirit 23 CPX 1 is a command post exercise for V Corps with participation of two multinational divisions elements, the Polish 12th Mechanized Division and Lithuanian Mission Command Element, in preparation for V Corps' Warfighter Exercise (WFX). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesus Menchaca)

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany—The 7th Army Training Command’s Joint Multinational Simulation Center (JMSC) hosted the first iteration of Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise 1 from March 5-9, 2023 on Camp Aachen at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.

The Allied Spirit CPX 1 is a command post exercise for V Corps with the participation of two multinational division elements, the Polish 12th Mechanized Division and the Lithuanian Mission Command Element, in preparation for the Corps’ Warfighter Exercise.

The JMSC trains the art and science of command and maneuver, from company-level to U.S. and allied corps through an efficient blend of gaming and constructive training. JMSC better prepares Soldiers and units for a wide variety of mission sets in support of geographic and functional component commands’ theater engagement strategies, focused on EUCOM, AFRICOM, CENTCOM, SOCOM, and NATO.

An estimated amount of 500 participants in total were involved in the CPX. There were about 150 Lithuanian soldiers and 150 Polish soldiers, with members of the U.S. Army Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB), 4th Infantry Division (4th ID), 41st Field Artillery Brigade (41st FAB), 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12th CAB), 3-6th Air Cavalry Squadron, members of the Pennsylvania and Illinois National Guard, and airmen from the U.S. Air Force Air Support Operations Squadron.

“The CPX is a model of military engagement between allied forces and an adversary,” said Maj. Stephan Grubbs, the JMSC Lead Planner for Allied Spirit CPX 1. “The training audience is surrounded by response cells that provide a higher command, adjacent units, and lower commands to simulate the Corps’ staff warfighting functions with planning, synchronizing and coordinating actions, and reporting.”

The coordinated JMSC and V Corps event, was designed to provide the training opportunities and interoperability for the exercise participants to achieve their training objectives.

“These interoperability objectives provide solutions for how we develop the capability to plan and fight as a cohesive force with our allies and other multinational forces,” said Maj. Grubbs.

These CPX events provide training opportunities to complete tasks, identify and assess their deficiencies, and improve their warfighting operability and cohesion capabilities. The training audience’s success is a function of the amount of preparation they put into the planning and their processes associated with their tasks, and their performance of the tasks to achieve their training objectives.

Lithuanian Brig. Gen. Arturas Radvilas, Commander of the Lithuanian Land Forces emphasized the unit’s experience with the Allied Spirit Command Post Exercise is a lesson that will be taken back with them once the exercise is completed. The Lithuanian general also expressed his unit’s desire to broaden their knowledge on warfighting operability alongside multinational partners, and how tactics were exchanged throughout the exercise on how to utilize, operate, exploit, and incorporate the lessons taught.

V Corps will utilize the information gathered during Allied Spirit CPX 1 to assess the level of training they and their subordinate units are on, in preparation for the success of their upcoming exercise Warfighter.

For more information on JMSC, go to www.7atc.army.mil/JMSC/.