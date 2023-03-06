NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Hosts Industry Day More than 100 participants engaged with Navy contracting and maintenance professionals

Photo By Margaret Algarin | 230223-N-DH168-1128 (February 23, 2023) NAVSUP FLC Bahrain hosted its first in-person...... read more read more Photo By Margaret Algarin | 230223-N-DH168-1128 (February 23, 2023) NAVSUP FLC Bahrain hosted its first in-person Industry Day since the coronavirus pandemic beginning in March 2020. It was a tremendous opportunity to have US Government contracting and maintenance professionals from around the globe gather in support of mission readiness. NAVSUP Headquarters contracting personnel from Mechanicsburg, Penn.; Yokosuka, Japan; and Naples, Italy attended, along with FDRMC Detachment Bahrain leadership and MSC Headquarters guest from Norfolk, Va. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP (U.S. Navy photo by Margaret Algarin) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain hosted an Industry Day engagement with more than 40 local companies in attendance on Feb. 23 in an effort to increase vendor awareness and participation in ship maintenance and repair services procured by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain in the 5th Fleet area of responsibility (AOR).



The function of an Industry Day is to provide important information to emerging and established business with the US Government and the federal contracting process specifically geared toward enhancing awareness of ship repair and maintenance opportunities. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain contracting personnel provided an overview of how to do business with the U.S. Government and discussed different contract types. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is responsible for awarding and managing contracts to shipyards for the repair and maintenance of homeported and deployed US vessels within the 5th Fleet AOR. Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) and Military Sealift Command (MSC) provided customer overviews and requirements for their maintenance needs in the AOR. The attendees learned about FDRMC and MSC maintenance opportunities and the application and award process implemented by US federal law, regulations, policies, and procedures.



The event marked the first in-person Industry Day hosted by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain since the coronavirus pandemic beginning in March 2020. It was a tremendous opportunity to have contracting and maintenance professionals from around the globe to meet in support of mission readiness. NAVSUP contracting personnel (SUP 02) from Mechanicsburg, Penn.; Yokosuka, Japan; and Naples, Italy attended, along with FDRMC Detachment Bahrain leadership and MSC Headquarters guests from Norfolk, Va.



“This year's Industry Day was very well received. We had tremendous interest within the local business market,” said Mr. Rick Bauer, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Director of Contracting. “More than 100 participants pre-registered for the event this year; and we had outstanding support from our customers, in providing relevant information to the business community.”



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, FDRMC and MSC collaborate to ensure contracted vendors provide U.S. military vessels the required maintenance, supplies and quality of life products need to keep ships mission-ready. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain awards contracts with speed and precision to support FDRMC and MSC requirements as maintenance providers while maintaining accountability of government funds. FDRMC and MSC conduct contract management oversight during execution to ensure the work completed meets Navy standards and requirements. Together the three organizations increase fleet readiness throughout the AOR.



Events such as Industry Day attract a diverse group of companies within the region. Vendors attend each year to gain up-to-date information, customer needs, and contractor requirements for the Department of the Navy. The information presented will help companies submit a more comprehensive proposal for contracted maintenance opportunities. The ability to return to an in-person event supported a substantial increase in participation from vendors. The face-to-face interactions and ability to ask questions in an open forum was invaluable for all attendees. Key speakers for the event included Captain Alexander D. Wallace, III, commanding officer NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, Mr. Timothy Kiss, Director for Ship Management MSC, as well as Commander Timothy Dutton, Officer in Charge FDRMC det Bahrain.



“Supporting Industry Day during my annual training at NAVSUP FLC Bahrain was a career highlight,” Navy Reservist Lt. Jamelia Anderson, NR NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Detachment Headquarters said. “It was very informative for myself, being a military contracting professional, to hear from NAVSUP FLC Bahrain's customers and their contractor base. I now have a better understanding of customers’ needs and how to better communicate requirements to the prospective contractors.”



MSC operates approximately 125 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships, conduct specialized missions, strategically preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, and move military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners.



FDRMC provides emergent, intermediate and depot-level maintenance and modernization for transient and Forward Deployed Naval Forces in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleets through fleet technical assistance, voyage repair, contract management oversight, assessments, and diving and salvage.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, Sailors, and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.



Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom .