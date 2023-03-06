NSWC Philadelphia Honors Employees at Fiscal Year 2023 Quarterly Awards Ceremony

Photo By Jermaine Sullivan | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division Activity Security Manager Dorothy...... read more read more Photo By Jermaine Sullivan | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division Activity Security Manager Dorothy Morton is presented with a career service award for 50 years of government service by Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs during the NSWCPD Fiscal Year 2023 Quarterly Awards Ceremony on Feb. 27, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Sgt. Jermaine Sullivan/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division honored employees before a hybrid audience at the Fiscal Year 2023 Quarterly Awards Ceremony on Feb. 27, 2023.



The ceremony recognized NSWCPD personnel for achievements in career service, Scientist and Engineering Development Program (SEDP) graduation, and employees who were awarded patents for inventions.



A number of NSWCPD employees were honored with the Career Service Award: One with 50 years, one with 45 years, two with 40 years, two with 35 years, two with 30 years, and one with 25 years.



NSWCPD Corporate Operations Department Head Jeremy Scott provided remarks about Dorothy Morton for her 50 years of service as she currently works in his security division.



“Dorothy has been an incredibly valuable and steadfast member of the security team throughout her career at NSWCPD and its preceding organizations. She has supported efforts across the gamut of our security functions here … I would also note that Dorothy has worked in a security management capacity for almost 25 years going back to June of 1998 just to give you an idea of the resource and the talent that Dorothy brings to the table,” Scott said.



NSWCPD Machinery Programs & Platforms Department Head Todd Shaner not only was recognized for his 35 years of government service but was also brought to the podium to acknowledge John Seals for his 45-year career which included over 30 years of United States Navy active duty and roughly 15 years of civil service.



“John’s important civil service role with the landing craft community was originally performed as an employee of Puget Sound Naval Shipyard (PSNS) and he was eventually realigned to NSWCPD in 2017 as our organization’s mission was much better aligned with his technical capabilities and position duties. We are pleased to have John within our command whose experience and knowledge will be critical as we welcome a new generation of LCACs,” Shaner said.



Division Head Jeff Gosch was then called upon to share an address on Robert “Bobby” High’s 40 years of government service.



“Bob’s dedication to his team is undeniable. He is always focused on supporting his team and does not hesitate to take on additional duties to ensure mission success. I would like to put it in there, he’s like the Staples ‘Easy Button’ where you just press it and he’s going to take care of it,” Gosch said.



Dennis Russom’s naval service career has spanned 40 years and his accomplishments warranted some kind words on his behalf from NSWCPD Propulsion, Power & Auxiliary Machinery Systems Department Head Karen Dunlevy Miller.



“Over his prestigious career, not only has Dennis been a great engineer but he has been an awesome mentor to numerous junior engineers who have gone on to carry his habits of strong work ethic, professionalism, and service to the fleet… Mr. Russom has made great impacts on the command and the U.S. Navy fleet through 40 remarkable years and still has the passion for craftsmanship today that he had back in 1982,” Dunlevy Miller said.



The focus then shifted to some of the newest members of the NSWCPD community, the SEDP graduates.



Cortez explained that the SEDP is a professional development program for all entry-level employees who fill Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)-related positions and focuses on providing growth opportunities with mentorship, on-the-job training, and development assignments.



The graduates honored at the ceremony were Eric Burkhardt, Matthew Wiegner, Qasim Khawaja, Tashiah Eatman, Ashiqur R. Khan, Edrick Bonilla-Lugo, and Michael Duffy.



Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs was introduced to celebrate the NSWCPD innovators who were recently awarded patents.



“The Philadelphia strategic plan is to equip and continuously educate an inclusive and talented workforce to be our Nation’s experts in naval machinery. This enables the Philadelphia team to deliver solutions to enhance the capabilities of the fleet and the Navy’s warfighters,” Thijs said.



“Our team members create novel solutions that are not only useful but some of them are brand new. These are inventions. They are not only an idea. The inventor has put in the work to transform the idea into a practical, tangible, physical form. The Navy protects the creativity and hard work of these inventors under United States patent law,” he added.



The following inventors were honored at the ceremony with Patent Awards:

Ian Peek (Modular Thermal Insulating Enclosure for Desalinating Seawater Patent).



Frank Gulian (Thermal Integrating of a Catalytic Burner and a Carbon Dioxide Removal Unit Patent).



James Quigley (Acoustically Stiff Wall Patent).



Keith Grimes and Nuri Bracey (Replaceable Union Nut Patent).



They all also received the Inventors Club Award as first-time patent holders, and James Quigley additionally earned the Technology Transfer Award.



“We can also transfer technologies to American companies. When American companies make commercial use of a patent developed with public funds this creates new American products strengthening our Nation’s economy,” Thijs said on Quigley’s groundbreaking award for the Acoustically Stiff Wall Patent.



“This type of technology transfer is done with an exclusive patent agreement by a company and the United States of America represented by NSWCPD. An NSWCPD inventor is entitled to royalties for the use of their intellectual property. Today, I am proud to announce the first-ever Exclusive Patent License Agreement for a NSWCPD patent,” Thijs added.



Chris Buckingham was credited with working alongside Quigley but was unable to attend the ceremony.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.