NAVSTA Norfolk's Commanding Officer Recognized at MEAC’s Badge of Honor Night

NORFOLK, Va. (March 9, 2023) Naval Station Norfolk’s (NAVSTA) commanding officer was recognized the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) at Badge of Honor Night during the 2023 MEAC Basketball Tournament held at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va. March 9, 2023.

Capt. Janet Days is the first Black, female commanding officer of the world’s largest naval installation, NAVSTA. Since becoming commanding officer NAVSTA Norfolk in February, 2023, Days has been the subject of multiple news segments and public events to recognize and discuss her achievements.

“We think her story is amazing and she deserves to be recognized at our tournament,” said Ohin Gaston, executive assistant to the commissioner (MEAC). “We are a conference made up of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

Badge of Honor Night is dedicated to saluting military, police, and first responders.

“It is overwhelming and humbling,” said Days. “The support and well wishes received have been amazing and the genuine congratulatory notes show that so many have a tremendous amount of respect for those who wear the nation’s cloth!”

During the MEAC event, Days was seated with her husband on the guest of honor viewing stage. She was given the Badge of Honor award during half time followed by many guests waiting to meet her and congratulate her.

“It is important to never lose sight of your purpose; selfless service, caring for and advocating for others,” said Days.

Days began her military career in the Army, later joining the Navy and commissioning through the Enlisted Commissioning Program. Before reporting to Naval Station Norfolk, Days was the Commanding Officer of USS McFaul (DDG 74).

“We were truly honored to have Captain Days at the game,” said Gaston. “It was a real treat for our fans, and student athletes.”

