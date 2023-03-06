Backbone of the Wolf Pack: Ms. Kelly Roh

If you have ever seen a copy of the Howler or have seen someone taking photos during 8th Force Support Squadron sponsored events, then you may have witnessed the work of one of the Kunsan’s Republic of Korea employees who has invested over a decade of time at the Wolf Pack.



In her tenure, Kelly Roh, 8th FSS marketing assistant, has worn many hats.



“I have worked at Kunsan Air Base since 2011,” said Roh. “I received the call about working here the same day I was graduating with my MBA. I started at the Loring Club kitchen in food services before moving onto Mickley’s Pub as a bartender. I also worked at outdoor recreation as a tour guide before working at arts and crafts making plaques.”



Now serving as a marketing assistant, Roh is responsible for creating posters and banners as well as creating the monthly editions of the 8th FSS magazine, Howler. She also frequently captures imagery of base events and assists Airmen with prints and with passport photo requirements.



“I really like taking photos at base-wide events,” said Roh. “My favorite was Friendship Day. I got to see Koreans and Americans have a good time together and I get a sense of satisfaction when I capture happy, smiling moments of Airmen at FSS events.”



Roh credits her marketing team for fostering a great working environment.



“This is a small base and we see each other often, so it feels like a family,” continued Roh, “My colleagues have been such a positive impact on me.”



Charles Winans, 8th FSS marketing director, praised Roh’s character and work ethic.



"Since I first arrived here to Kunsan, I've been so thankful for having such a talented person like Kelly working in the marketing department,” said Winans. “As most people know, Kunsan is not your usual base; it takes special and unique people like Kelly to keep up with the activities and changes that take place daily. She's always willing to adapt and do what it takes to provide great customer service and design incredible Howlers every month for everyone. We are lucky to have her!"



Looking to the future, Roh plans on continuing her career at the Wolf Pack.



“I truly enjoy what I do every day,” concluded Roh. “Even though it can be challenging, it’s very satisfying and rewarding.”

