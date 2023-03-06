New Jersey Guard Joint Force Medical Team trains with State Partner Albanian Armed Forces

Photo By Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis | Staff Sgt. James Cavanagh of HHC, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, 44th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis | Staff Sgt. James Cavanagh of HHC, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard supervises tactical combat casualty care training scenarios with the Albanian Armed Forces at Land Forces Headquarters, Zall-Herr, Tirana, Albania, March 9, 2023, as part of the State Partnership Program. The N.J. Guard sent more than 40 service members to collaborate with their subject-matter counterparts in the AAF. The State Partnership Program began in 1993 with 13 partners. Thirty years later, the program has grown to 95 partner-nations and is a key U.S. security cooperation tool that facilitates collaboration across all aspects of civil-military affairs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis) see less | View Image Page

Service members with the New Jersey Air and Army National Guard medical branches trained alongside members of Albanian Armed Forces Light Infantry Battle Group at Land Forces Headquarters, Zall-Herr, Tirana, Albania, March 5-10, 2023, as part of the State Partnership Program. The N.J. Guard sent more than 40 service members to collaborate with their subject-matter counterparts in the AAF.



The main objectives for the medical group included sharing best practices on tactical combat casualty care, care under fire, and treatment of various combat-related injuries. Other areas of focus were coordination of current and future training, advising, and assistance of Albanian nurses and combat medics in collaboration with the 4th Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) out of Fort Carson, Colorado.



“The joint forces collaborating and working alongside our international partners enhances the overall advisement and assistance provided. It also provides an open forum to learn and elaborate from each other on current techniques and reinforces the skills and abilities to operate and achieve mission success with limited and/or varied resources,” said Col. Eric N. Erickson Jr., Joint Surgeon and Commander of the 177th Medical Group, 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard.



The AAF-LIBG have been working toward new programs as they prepare to achieve NATO standards for their Role 1 and Role 2 medical capabilities.



“We want to create a program to train the trainers, so we can train our medics every time they need it by opening a section for medical training, so our troops can emphasize medical training in addition to their infantry tactics and communications,” said 1st Lt. Renato Pepa, Medical Service Corps Officer, 2nd Battalion, LIBG, AAF. “The New Jersey National Guard and SFAB are helping us very much with acquiring new skills, SOP training, and capable professionals in their fields to help us prepare for our Role 1 and Role 2 certifications. We look forward to continuing this relationship in the future.”



The relationship between the New Jersey National Guard and Albanian Armed Forces has existed for more than 20 years as they have conducted over 500 military-to-military events.



“This was a great experience,” said Spc. Samantha Fernandez of HHC, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard. “Through this trip we were able to hone our skills as instructors and strengthen our relationships with our Albanian counterparts. Their hospitality and openness to share ideas is remarkable and we look forward to future missions together.”



The State Partnership Program began in 1993 with 13 partners. Thirty years later, the program has grown to 95 partner-nations and is a key U.S. security cooperation tool that facilitates collaboration across all aspects of civil-military affairs.