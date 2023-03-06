3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Receive Safety Awards

Photo By Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins | 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers pose with the 3rd CAB command team after...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins | 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers pose with the 3rd CAB command team after receiving FORSCOM and XVIII Airborne Corps Exceptional Individual Safety Award during a division award ceremony at Fort Stewart, GA, March 10, 2023. The FORSCOM and XVIII Airborne Corps Safety Awards are presented annually to individuals and organizations that contribute significantly to accident prevention, risk mitigation and the overall success of the Army safety program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins) see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, GA – Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division were recognized by Col. Ryan McCormack, 3rd ID chief of staff, as winners of the 2022 U.S. Army Forces Command and XVIII Airborne Corps Safety Awards, March 10, 2023, at Fort Stewart, Georgia.



These awards are presented annually to individuals and organizations that contribute significantly to accident prevention, risk mitigation and the overall success of the Army safety program.



Winners included CW4 Natashia Ryan, 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd CAB, received the FORSCOM and XVIII Airborne Corps Exceptional Individual Safety Award, Sgt. Randall Olivera, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd CAB received the XVIII Airborne Corps Exceptional Individual Safety Award and Echo Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd CAB received the XVIII Airborne Corps Exceptional Organization Safety Award.



“The 3rd CAB command has fully backed every effort to improve the state of our facilities and grow a pervasive safety culture throughout,” said CW5 Elton Wise, 3rd CAB safety officer. “3rd CAB continues to build on the foundation set by our leadership at all levels.”



Ryan was recognized for improving the working conditions for Soldiers within her battalion by leading multiple building inspections and identifying and mitigating hazards. She also led the charge in her unit purchasing a DuroAir paint booth, allowing Soldiers to conduct aircraft maintenance with fewer inhalation hazards. Additionally, her work led to paint booths being considered as an Army-wide mitigation measure.



“I submitted CW4 Ryan for consideration because I believed her efforts and accomplishments in fiscal year 2022 are worthy of recognition,” said Wise. “She has championed multiple projects that have led to safer work environments for Soldiers. She does not hesitate to speak her mind, and her voice has kept projects alive that would have normally died on the vine. She has truly made a difference from the CAB to the Army level in safety.”



Oliveria was recognized for his work in developing 4-3’s personal protection equipment program, including creating the Delta company respirator program. Additionally, he trained over 30 Soldiers within the battalion about the proper use of PPE while conducting maintenance on aircrafts and aviation ground support equipment. His program has increased the capabilities of the airframe and maintenance sections, while also creating safer working conditions for the Soldiers.



Echo Company, 4-3 was recognized for their continuous efforts to keep ground and aircrafts running while also putting safety first in all they do. One example of this was seen during Operation Lion Focus, a combined air assault training exercise with 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. Throughout the exercise, Echo Company safety supplied vehicle maintenance and aircraft refueling capabilities, supporting both 4-3 and 1-28’s training objectives. They also established two additional forward arming and refueling points to help sustain operations throughout the training event. Their hard work and dedication to safety allowed over 400 personnel to complete the training exercise without any delays.



“We are honored to receive this recognition and it means the world to the unit as a whole,” said CW2 Jan Lubbe, assistant staff officer assigned to 4-3. “The Soldiers put a lot of work into ensuring the safety program was a success by following the guidelines put out by our safety offices across the formation. The award proves to the unit that hard work and attention to detail doesn’t go unnoticed.”