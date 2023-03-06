NY National Guard's 69th Infantry Continues Lead of NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade

Photo By Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell | Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment,...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell | Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, lead the St. Patrick's Day parade, Manhattan, New York, March 17, 2022. The 69th Infantry started the day, full of tradition, at 6 a.m. with a whiskey toast and then to the parade where city officials estimated more than 2 million showed up to watch which has been held every year since 1762, with the 69th leading it since 1851. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ryan Campbell) see less | View Image Page

Although 1,000 Soldiers are deployed in the Horn of Africa, , members of the New York Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment will still lead the world's largest St. Patrick's Day parade down 5th Avenue on March 17.



"The Fighting 69th," as it is known throughout the Army, was organized in 1849 as an Irish-American militia unit in New York's Lower East Side. The Soldiers and its veterans have led the parade every year since 1851.



Because of fears of anti-immigrant attacks against the traditional Irish Catholic parade, the 69th was asked to lead the parade to fend off attackers.



This year, the 150 Soldiers of the battalion's rear detachment will lead the parade, along with the battalion's veterans.

Lt. Col. Shawn Tabankin, the commander of the 69th, said this parade will be particularly significant for his Soldiers.



The battalion's Soldiers have been deployed to the Horn of Africa, in Djibouti, Kenya and Somali providing security for U.S. facilities in the region since the fall of 2022.



"I believe it's even more important to adhere to our traditions and lineage while deployed than when we're back state-side," Tabankin said.



"It keeps us rooted to our legacy, sends a message about overcoming adversity by accomplishing something that others might think couldn't or shouldn't be accomplished, and quite simply, it's good for the morale and esprit de corps of our deployed Soldiers in arduous conditions, he said.



Members of the battalion rear detachment will continue the traditions of the 69th for St. Patrick's Day.



For example, the traditional commanders toast in the morning will take place at the home of the regiment at the Lexington Avenue Armory and at the task force headquarters in Djibouti, said New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Padraic Lilly, the battalion's rear detachment commander.



The troops in the parade will be joined by approximately 50 Veterans Corps and Regimental Headquarters representatives and some three dozen family members, Lilly said.



The marching Soldiers will wear their camouflage fatigue combat uniforms instead of dress uniforms, as a tribute and recognition of those Soldiers deployed for missions in the Horn of Africa, Lilly said.



The parade formation will also be joined by Army Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, the Director of the Army National Guard.



The celebration of St. Patrick's Day as part of the unit's heritage, even while deployed, has been a motivator for the task force Soldiers, Tabankin said.



"We've worked hard this year to accomplish our mission and take care of our Soldiers," Tabankin said. "The 69th is as ready and lethal of an infantry battalion as it's ever been."



The 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry, supposedly earned the nickname "Fighting 69th" from the Confederate General Robert E. Lee. He is said to have referred to the Irish-American unit as "that fighting 69th regiment" following the battle of Fredericksburg in 1863.



The unit's Soldiers have distinguished themselves in the Civil War, World War I, World War II, and deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan since Sept. 11, 2001.



Because of the regiment's roots in Irish-American history St. Patrick's Day is also the 1st Battalion, 69th's "Unit Day," during which the battalion's Soldiers are recognized for their accomplishments.



The 1st Battalion 69th Infantry is the subject of the Irish folk song "The Fighting 69th," and the 1940 movie of the same name starring Pat O'Brien and Jimmy Cagney.



A host of traditions surround the 69th and the St. Patrick's Day Parade. These include:



- Soldiers place a sprig of boxwood on their uniform because members of the Irish brigade put boxwood springs in their hat bands at the Battle of Fredericksburg on December 13, 1862, to mark their Irish heritage;

- Officers of the 69th carry a fighting stick made of blackthorn wood imported from Ireland because they are considered the mark of an Irish leader and gentleman;

- Soldiers are accompanied on their parade march by two Irish Wolfhounds, the official mascot of the 69th Infantry. The dogs are representative of the regimental motto, "gentle when stroked, fierce when provoked." In the Horn of Africa, the deployed unit will be accompanied by Military Working Dogs from a supporting Air Force unit;

- The battalion commander carries the "Kilmer Crucifix," the religious icon once worn by poet Joyce Kilmer --the author of the poem "Trees"-- who was killed in action serving in the 69th in World War I;

- The regiment's officers start the day with a toast of Irish whiskey, this year occurring both in New York and in Djibouti;

- The regiment attends a special Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral to honor the regiments fallen and honor its Irish heritage prior to the parade;

- The City of New York provides a dedicated subway train to transport the Soldiers back down to the East Village for their unit day activities and

- When the Soldiers return from the parade and begin their unit day ceremonies, they are cheered by the battalion's officers who render honors and pay tribute to the enlisted Soldiers and Non-Commissioned Officers.



"The day's events reaffirm the presence that the 69th holds in the history of the United States, and here in the State of New York," Lilly said. "The heritage of the unit is unmatched anywhere in the armed forces of the U.S., and the accomplishments of the unit in conflicts from the Civil War to present-day is acknowledged and duly honored by its place in the parade."



"For us, it is a day where nearly every action taken is a nod to some portion of our long and storied history," Tabankin said.